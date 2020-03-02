cubs-conquer-angels-nine-4-in-former-manager-joe-maddon’s-homecoming-at-sloan-park

MESA, Ariz. — Kyle Schwarber’s 3-operate double in the sixth gave the Cubs the lead, and they held on to defeat the Angels nine-four in the to start with sport of a day-night, split-squad doubleheader for their next consecutive Cactus League victory. They confronted the Athletics in the late match Monday evening.

Not your common Joe: Previous Cubs manager Joe Maddon made his very first visual appearance in entrance of Cubs supporters given that his firing immediately after 5 successful seasons that incorporated the historic championship and was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd and a great number of hugs and smiles from Cub gamers and coaches. “It’s pretty snug,” he reported. “You speak about fantastic recollections. It was five years, but it was a extremely eventful five a long time. Almost nothing to lament. It was superb. It was existence-altering for me and my relatives to be element of this group, the way I was taken care of.”

Center of attention: Ian Happ struck the most recent blow in what’s turning into the very best occupation struggle in camp, producing a diving catch for the initial out of the video game and later on driving his very first homer of the spring about the wall in left-heart for the Cubs’ initially operate in the third. He and Albert Almora Jr. are trading haymakers practically daily in a battle for the centerfield position. Manager David Ross stated they have a prospect to both equally make a share of the job if this retains up, irrespective of whether it would be a genuine platoon or not.

Injuries update: Pitching prospect Manuel Rodriguez, a high-velocity ideal-hander, underwent an MRI on Monday for the biceps injuries that forced him out of the sport Sunday, with outcomes envisioned Tuesday.

Kimbrel observe: Nearer Craig Kimbrel threw a bullpen session Monday in his last prep perform for his Cactus League debut, scheduled for Wednesday towards the Reds in Goodyear.

On deck: Cubs at Rockies, Scottsdale, 2: 10 p.m., Tuesday, MSN, Jose Quintana vs. Ashton Goudeau.