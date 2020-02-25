cubs-defeat-mariners-sixteen-12-in-cactus-league-enjoy

CUBS 16, MARINERS 12

The Cubs scored five times in the major of the initially, led 13-four in the fifth and held on to beat the Mariners at Peoria Stadium to increase to 2-1 in Cactus League engage in.

Flu View, Working day three: Manager David Ross still awaits his very first true sport as a supervisor, lacking the to start with three video games of the Cactus League agenda with the flu. He was stated to be bettering and was capable to go to the sophisticated Monday and observe stay batting practice during a very low-vital partial day of get the job done. Bench mentor Andy Eco-friendly continued to manage match management in his put.

Masked man: Ross is not too unwell to capture some grief from his gamers. Anthony Rizzo walked by the Cubs’ clubhouse Monday early morning sporting a surgical mask, with a bat in his hand.

Catcher power: When Josh Phegley drove starter Marco Gonzalez’ remaining pitch of the day off the batter’s eye in center area tow two out and two on, he grew to become the third Cubs setting up catcher in as many spring video games to homer.

Almora’s torrid begin: Coming off a rough 2019 season that included a demotion to the minors, center fielder Albert Almora Jr. has started the spring four-for-4 in his to start with two video games with a walk, double and, on Monday, a two-run homer. He also shipped run-scoring singles in every of the first two innings.

Bryzzo from the best: The one-two mixture of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo atop the Cubs’ purchase went -for-four with a pair of walks. But the pair contributed to rallies that created eight runs in the initial two innings. Bryant fell behind in the depend in the to start with just before drawing a leadoff walk, and Rizzo grounded to the suitable side to go him over – ahead of 4 of the future 5 batters arrived at foundation, culminating with Phegley’s homer. Bryant didn’t achieve in the 2nd, but Rizzo drew a 1-out walk with a gentleman on, which set the stage for a pair of RBI singles by Steven Souza Jr. and Almora.

Wander person: Javy Baez drew a stroll during that 1st-inning rally – his next in as quite a few games this spring (five PAs). He had two walks in July.

On deck: Rockies at Cubs, Mesa, two: 05 p.m., Tuesday, MSN, Wes Parsons vs. Jon Lester.