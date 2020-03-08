Cubs fall to Reds, Diamondbacks in spring action

REDS 11, CUBS 9

DIAMONDBACKS 8, CUBS 1

Not leaving Las Vegas

Hometown favorite Kris Bryant drove in a run against the Reds with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, then doubled to left for another RBI in the third before leaving the game. He will stay in Las Vegas for an ultrasound appointment Tuesday with his wife before rejoining the team Wednesday in Arizona.

Souza marches to CF

Outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who suffered a devastating knee injury last spring that cost him all of the 2019 season, played center for the first time this spring. His only action against the Diamondbacks was scooping up four singles in four innings.

‘‘He kind of wanted to play all three outfield positions and show what he’s got,’’ said manager David Ross, who has been impressed with how well Souza is running. ‘‘I’ve got some eyes on him and how he’s moving in center. We’ll see.’’

Souza, who has a blister on his left hand that prevents him from swinging, struck out on three consecutive bunt attempts in his only at-bat in the second.

26th man?

Non-roster outfielder Ian Miller continued to make a case for winning the 26th roster spot added this year against the Reds. He singled to right in the second, stole his team-leading eighth base of the spring and scored on a double by Anthony Rizzo. He doubled to left in the third and scored on a double by Bryant.

26th man II?

Against the Reds, catcher Josh Phegley doubled and hit his second home run in his continuing effort to keep alive internal chatter about whether to keep a third catcher on the opening roster.

Kimbrel watch

Against the Diamondbacks, closer Craig Kimbrel gave up a homer for the second time in as many appearances. He allowed three hits in a five-batter outing.

On deck

Day off Monday. Cubs at Giants, Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, MSN, Tyler Chatwood vs. TBD.