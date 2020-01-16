Cubs owner Laura Ricketts on luxury tax payroll issue and another CubsCon without Ricketts session

On Thursday, one of the Cubs owners acknowledged what we all knew, but what the front office specifically avoided saying: the lack of exercise this winter was created by a wage budget limited by luxury tax considerations.

“The longer you go [the luxury tax], the more you pay,” chairman Laura Ricketts said Thursday during a Cubs Charities event at Horner Park Fieldhouse. “Yes, we have a number of new revenue streams – everything we make goes back to the team – but you don’t want to spend it on fees and fines, you want to spend it on talent.

“The O [Epstein] and Jed [Hoyer] have their own philosophies about talent and how to spend money and we take that into account. We have hired them, we let them do what they do and then we trust them. I think they have earned that trust over a period of years. “

The threshold for luxury tax is $ 208 million in 2020. The current schedule of Cubs is already projecting a total that exceeds that.

Last season, the Cubs were one of three teams that paid the luxury tax, and the fines rise for every subsequent season that crosses the threshold.

“I’m sure everyone always wants a bigger budget, whether you’re in baseball or whatever industry you’re in,” said Ricketts, “but it doesn’t mean it will pay off with better field performance.”

Fans cannot directly ask the Ricketts family about their wage problems because the ownership panel has been removed from the Cubs Convention schedule for the second consecutive year. The reason for that, Ricketts said, was not because they tried to make themselves less accessible to fans, but rather because it was the lowest rated panel of the three-day event.

“It seemed to us that people were mostly asking the same questions,” she said. “But we are looking for other ways to be more accessible, we are going on the Ryan Dempster let’s find some other ways to try to be more accessible to the fans and we can bring it back next year.

“I told Tom last week:” Maybe we should just bring it back. So it’s the lowest rating, people don’t have to come, but at least we can say we make ourselves accessible “because we really enjoy it.”

Can be interviewed with Astros

Coach from third base Will Venable, who was a candidate for opening the Cubs manager this winter, is scheduled to interview Friday with Astros officials in the aftermath of the sign-stealing scandal costing the Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch their jobs.

The Astros are said to have interviewed the veteran manager Buck Showalter and intend to interview another experienced former manager, John Gibbons.

Venable, who came to work as a special assistant with the Cubs after his career ended in 2017, has spent the last two seasons on the team’s coaching staff.

— Contribution: Gordon Wittenmyer