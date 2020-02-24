Cubs pitching notes: Jon Lester to make spring debut Tuesday flu sidelines Jose Quintana

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Immediately after rookie Adbert Alzolay’s start Monday towards the Mariners, the significant boys of the rotation commence receiving their turns: Jon Lester setting up Tuesday at dwelling versus the Rockies with Kyle Hendricks beginning at home the subsequent day in opposition to the Royals.

Remaining-hander Jose Quintana experienced his dwell batting apply session scratched Sunday because of a flu bug likely about camp, and when he resumes pitching is a matter day-to-working day evaluation and tons of fluids.

All the starters besides Yu Darvish – and now possibly Quintana – are scheduled for a single inning every single in their very first starts off due to the fact they’re likely before in the Cactus League schedule than new seasons.

“It’s really about controlling the workload early,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy reported.

Darvish is envisioned to throw a are living BP Monday, simulating roughly 15- and 10-pitch innings with a relaxation in concerning, then be scheduled for his spring debut.

Cubs, Morrow optimistic

After-dominating Cubs closer Brandon Morrow has made no claims about when – or even if – he can return to the mound to assist the Cubs’ bullpen this season as he joined Cubs camp on a insignificant-league deal.

But even soon after the setback in current days with what the workforce calls a “mild strain” near his right collarbone, the suitable-hander stays optimistic soon after initial strength checks that it’s just a insignificant “tweak” of some form and he can resume throwing in a handful of times.

And even it pushes an now sluggish-and-continual buildup course of action into a May well year debut – or later on – Morrow recalls a 2017 year for the Dodgers that started like that.

“I had a very successful calendar year the previous time I joined a staff in June,” he claimed of the breakout, two.06-Period season as an ace setup man for a Globe Collection crew (which provided 4 scoreless appearances towards the Cubs in the playoffs). “Different situations, but…”

To be very clear, the Cubs are not relying on Morrow at this issue. And “bumps in the street,” are anticipated alongside the way, Hottovy said.

“But receiving Brandon Morrow at any time in the course of the 12 months is helpful to us,” the pitching coach additional, “whether it’s Opening Day, or it’s mid-June or it is September.”

Notes: Nearer Craig Kimbrel is predicted to toss his to start with stay batting practice session of the spring Monday, on a method for veteran relievers in camp that should have him in a match about a 7 days later on. The purpose is 8 or nine sport appearances or simulations right before breaking camp, Hottovy reported. …Hottovy claimed the club may sooner or later use insignificant-league game titles late in camp to get some relievers the requisite back again-to-back times of appearances – to keep away from the new-for-2020 rule necessitating relievers to facial area at minimum a few batters. The rule normally takes outcome March 12.