Cubs pitching shuts down Royals for 8- victory in Cactus League participate in Wednesday

Zero hour: Cubs pitching showed up, together with a couple of veteran bats, and the Cubs improved to 3-two in Cactus League engage in. They have scored 30 runs in their very last a few video games.

For starters: Former major-league Period champ Kyle Hendricks opened his spring with two precision, scoreless innings. The only foundation runner he allowed achieved on an infield one off first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s glove major off the initial. He skipped having a double enjoy on the future engage in by the margin of a minimal throw to to start with and completed with two strikeouts. “I felt fairly fantastic total,” Hendricks explained. “Maybe acquired a very little rapid on some, specially the previous hitter or two in the second inning there.”

Power enjoy: 1 pitch after a huge swing and a overlook, shortstop Javy Baez swung large yet again in drove his first homer of the spring onto the grass past the remaining-subject wall. He extra a leadoff single in the fifth. He’s 3-for-eight.

Second view: Non-roster Northbrook native Jason Kipnis shipped a operate-scoring solitary to proper in the fourth and legged a double in the sixth in a 2-for-three hard work from the DH spot. The favorite to win the next base work struck out with the bases loaded in the to start with. Rookie Nico Hoerner, an additional candidate at 2nd, was -for-two with a walk and ranged for a pleasant play to his right to get the initially out of the second inning.

Late retirement: Centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. was retired for the to start with time in 3 commences this spring when he struck out in the initially inning. He later on arrived again and singled up the center to push in a operate in the fourth. He’s 5-for-7 with a walk, double, homer and five RBI this spring.

On deck: Cubs at Rangers, Surprise, two: 05 p.m., Thursday, MSN, Colin Rea vs. Tyler Phillips.