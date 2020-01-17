Cubs plan to do transactions before opener, but strive to improve in-house to win by 2020

So what about these Cubs who spent little on Friday night on the first night of Cubs Convention than a new manager and the built-in optimism of a new year?

The free agent market has almost completely ignored them because they managed budget concerns – worth $ 2 billion in players signed by new teams. The trade market in the industry has been largely silent.

And Cubs Convention opened without a big surprise or moment – except for fans who unleashed 3½ months of frustration about president Tom Ricketts with an angry round during opening ceremonies.

“Who knows? Maybe it makes for a more active trading market in the last month before spring training,” said team president Theo Epstein. “Or maybe not. But we are certainly more active on the telephone in January than in previous years.”

As one of only two teams that have not added a player to a guaranteed Major League deal this winter, the Cubs have planned their roster improvement from the start.

Budget restrictions because their expected labor costs around the luxury tax threshold for the second consecutive season forced the need to deduct the salary-to-add salary formula. And the only thing that has changed since then is that most of the off season has come and gone, with many teams now sewing the final details of the schedules they are planning to take for spring training.

Will Kris Bryant be traded? Epstein suggested a more likely scenario that he opens on the roster. Will someone else be traded? It seems likely. But it also seems plausible that this team can be patient and look internally under a new manager for improvement.

Has anyone said anything about fans booing?

“I understand the frustration,” Epstein said. “There are many days that I am frustrated too – where you look out and there is a good fit for a player you know you can recruit and who can sign a reasonable deal he is worth. And you can’t get that player And that’s frustrating, but that’s the reality.

“Every club, every winner, has a certain landscape, certain parameters that they must work under. There will be times that we can be really aggressive if we have a lot of flexibility and every player is a possibility for us. We knew that this would be one of those off-season that we would become more active in the trade than a free agency.

“So there are days when we wake up frustrated or go home at the end of the long, frustrated day,” he added. “I certainly understand that from the fans.”

Epstein sounded optimistic, he still has movements left in his winter – even if winter doesn’t have much time left for spring training. Pitchers and catchers report to Arizona on February 11.

“I am confident that we will certainly do something between now and the opening day,” he said – without being able to say how many more recognizable, established players can be.

“I wouldn’t handicap that,” he said.

But basically standing up seems like a realistic possibility for a club that has declined in performance and results each of the three seasons since the 2016 historic championship – partly, at least last year, with a tight budget.

“There is still time in the off season,” said starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. “But those are decisions made by guys who are really good at their job, so we trust what they do and ultimately we have everything we need in this team.

“All of these players have already proven that we can win, so I think we’re just going to focus on ourselves again, focusing on what we need to do this season to get ready and whoever else us in the spring, then we are ready to attack the season together. “

That seems to be the natural sentiment, especially from those who were there in 2016. But for some players it is not lost how much better some of the other teams around them have become since they last played a game.

Former MVP second Javy Baez said he wasn’t frustrated or bothered that the Cubs didn’t do much this winter, looking at what some other teams did.

“That other teams make changes and make a difference, yes, it is [frustrating],” he said. “Many teams are getting better and more competitive.”

Baez said, just like the new manager David Ross the day before, that he believes the team can compete with the selection as it is.

With, perhaps, a collective attitude change.

“I think we should let everyone talk about us the way it used to be – not we about other people,” he said.

The biggest problem to solve? “I think everyone was there for the team, but at the same time for their own number,” Baez said. “It’s not about one player. It’s not about me. It’s not about someone. You can choose who’s on the team, and it’s not about them. It’s about keeping the whole team and the entire organization at the same page with the same plan. “

Epstein said he “does not whistle through the graveyard” when it comes to understanding the shortcomings of this team, depth issues and filling gaps.

He also pointed to the talent on the roster and the top of players who are still entering their best seasons. And in particular, he said he has no mandate to relocate anyone.

“We are not in a position where we need to do something,” Epstein said. “You must always avoid being put in a corner where you have to close a deal and stand with your back to a wall and you are going to take every deal there is. We are not in that position at all.

“But looking at the longer time horizon of the next two years,” he added, “I think at some point you would be wise to do something that looks a little more in the long run and a little less for the short But that does not have to happen now. We are not in a position where we have to move someone. “

So maybe they are pat.

And do it the hard way.

“It will be tough,” Baez said of that possibility. “But baseball is not easy.”