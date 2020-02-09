Cubs should watch their fingers when the championship window threatens to close quickly

As if losing a grievance and spending the winter on the trading block was not pleasing to Kris Bryant, some nerds at MLB Network say ‘The Shredder’ that the recent MVP is no longer a top 10 player – among the third basemen .

Jeff McNeil van de Mets is fifth on the position list? What in the name of Edgardo Alfonzo is this?

The system claims to use the most recent biennial window for evaluation. Both were All-Stars with .900-plus OPS production last season.

Although, Bryant’s figures in 2018 were injured by a shoulder injury. McNeil? He only played 63 games in 2018 – with exactly one game started in third place.

So maybe this is how it is going to be for the Cubs, a new normal for the once-celebrated core that broke the 108-year-old curse – baseball lovers from 2015 until at least well into 2017.

Now it looks like the last piece of confetti has finally hit the ground, the last “Shredder” of high expectations – if not respect – gone with the most successful manager in franchise history and half the bullpen.

It’s not like we didn’t see it coming. Last spring it was the PECOTA propeller heads that dramatically downgraded the Cubs from contender to a team struggling to win 80 games and miss the play-offs.

Turns out the nerds are doing well.

And that’s where the new manager David Ross – who ended his playing career as one of the heroes of that 2016 champion – and the rest of the Cubs notice that pitchers and catchers report to what is perhaps the most uncertain, overwhelming, under-hyped spring practice since team president Theo Epstein took over the operation eight years ago.

Championship window? Which championship window?

After a second consecutive winter of budget-based decision making and discounted takeovers, it’s all the club can do this year to keep the window from turning their fingers – even if Bryant and other market value players stay on the selection in April.

What is clear is that the shine that the trophy of the championship and all the shiny expectations and benefits of the doubt that came with it, has worn down in just the three short seasons that it took the Cubs this place of reckoning on the Epstein watch achieved.

Epstein said at Cubs Convention last month that the current collective labor agreement – which came into force in 2017 – provided enough warnings that this day could come for the Cubs and any number of other teams that built success through young cores.

“If you look at the entire game, the teams that won the World Series early in the CBA and players who have gone through the arbitration process and make a lot of money from arbitration have added free agents and won the World Series – we, the Red Sox and Astros, “he said. “There is a pattern here that was somewhat expected.”

He talks about the luxury tax thresholds in the CBA, which have not risen much at all with the new CBA, and even within that, only $ 2 million increases have been built into three of the four consecutive years of the five-year deal – including the $ 206 deal million in 2019 to $ 208 million this year and $ 210 million next year.

That is less than 1 percent per year – an increase that is easily overshadowed by an increase in player benefits that count towards the tax threshold.

And fines rise above the threshold for each consecutive year.

“Once the CBA was announced, it was clear that as you get deeper into the CBA, for large market teams [who can afford it best], unless you get the chance to reset along the way, with perhaps a year in which t is competitive, on the trade deadline or something, it would be hard to squeeze extra talent into the selection, “Epstein said.

It made the free agent of the Cubs much more impressive than they might have been and made their inability to develop big league pitching aid devastating for that financial picture over the past eight years.

Now Epstein and other team officers are talking about looking at the longer horizon than necessarily an all-in, win-now focus.

Talk about window pain.