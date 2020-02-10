Cubs spring training: Willson Contreras feels “safer” that he will not be exchanged

MESA, Ariz – This time the trade rumors got tougher.

“It can hurt,” Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras said Monday, between unofficial training sessions the day before pitchers and catcher officially report. “But it is part of it.”

It is a striking part of the Cubs business since a season with 84 wins ended in 2019 without a play-off berth for the first time in five years – even if they haven’t exchanged for Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, Contreras or anyone otherwise linked to various rumors in the winter.

Team president Theo Epstein said the day after the end of the season that major changes were taking place throughout the organization, including an openness to consider trading in key players.

“Now that you are here,” Contreras said about arriving in Arizona, “I feel safer for my team. I feel like I’m going to start the season with my team, even though I’m being traded – who knows? But I hold I am not concerned with trade rumors, I am concerned with my pitchers, in my team and I want to improve them. “

That does not mean that a transaction from the core of the Cubs still cannot happen. Bryant calls have been picked up since he lost his complaints about service manipulation last month.

It seems less likely than something happens on the trading deadline or the following winter. But the trade questions that are swirling around Bryant – and others that the Cubs have appealed to – will not disappear just because the spring training camps have been opened in Florida and Arizona.

But Contreras – whose name almost popped up as soon as Epstein publicly said the Cubs were broad-minded about the core – let it not be a distraction. It will certainly remain a matter of chasing players in the camp until or unless this team opens a deal with budget problems.

Contreras caused a social upheaval in November when he turned his Twitter profile photo into one of his in his All-Star uniform – coinciding with the first rumor round. A few days later, when his name became more prominent in speculation, he simply tweeted a smiley emoji. “It meant nothing,” he said.

“Last winter, trade rumors were more consistent than the year before, and I was aware of that,” said Contreras. “I tried not to pay attention to it, but it was impossible. Every time I was on social media, a new article appeared about how I was traded. Now that I am here, I feel blessed again. I’m happy to be here. I love this organization and my teammates.

“I am really excited to have another great 2020 season with all my team.”

Contrary to Bryant, the inclusion of Contreras in trade negotiations is more about pure value and potential return than the added value of abandoning a large contract or a belief that a contract extension cannot ultimately be negotiated.

Contreras still has three seasons of club control, one more than Bryant. And although he was not approached for an extension this winter, he said Monday that he “will always be open to talk to the Cubs about an extension.”

“My agent and I talk a lot about it,” he said. “We just have to wait for the right time to talk about it.”

When could that be? “Maybe after the season. Who knows? ‘He said. “It can be mid season. … ”

For now, the All-Star starting catcher of the National League has two things on his mind over the past two seasons: avoiding the kind of hamstring injuries that have set him aside for the past two years and returning to the play-offs.

Not that the cubs have improved the roster since last season, at least on paper.

“We can certainly still go to the playoffs,” said Contreras. “We know what we didn’t add two big or three big names to the bullpen. That doesn’t mean we can’t get to the playoffs; that doesn’t mean we can’t win the division.”

Save for sudden withdrawals from the schedule.

“I’ve been here for 11 years now,” said Cub’s most regular player (signed at the age of 17 in 2009). “I feel blessed to be here. And even if I am traded, I will always love the Cubs. “