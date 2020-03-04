cubs-to-short-players-on-coronavirus-concerns,-‘smart-tactics,’-and-await-mlb’s-subsequent-go

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs have formed a subcommittee of team executives for nearby scheduling related to coronavirus considerations and approach to meet up with with players in the upcoming handful of days to brief them on “smart techniques,” workforce president Theo Epstein reported Wednesday.

“Just attempt to remain forward of preparations,” Epstein said of the league-encouraged development of a group activity force. “Obviously, no a single appreciates just how this is going to participate in out. I consider it is vital for everybody to strategy for all probable results.”

Speaking a person working day right after Key League Baseball despatched a memo to all 30 teams pertaining to coronavirus problems, Epstein stated he does not know how the distribute of the virulent strain of the virus might impact the Cubs’ two-recreation collection in London versus the Cardinals in June.

“As of now it’s on,” he stated. “If they inform us not to go I’m absolutely sure it’ll be a selection that they make regretfully but with information that usually means that is the suitable study course of action.

“I’m not an skilled. I think it is essential for us to count on gurus and be really transparent,” he added. “Whatever the experts inform us to do we’re doing. We want to be diligent about it, clear, and count on folks who know a good deal much more about it than we do.”

For now the Cubs are following the direct of MLB, which is staying in get in touch with with other leagues this sort of as the NBA and with well being corporations these types of as the Centers for Condition Management and Avoidance.

In the meantime, experienced leagues in Japan (baseball) and Italy (soccer) have held video games in empty stadiums the Tokyo Olympics this summertime are in danger of staying postponed or canceled and the Chicago Condition men’s basketball team is a single of at the very least two groups to terminate visits to play Seattle College just after 9 confirmed coronavirus-connected fatalities in western Washington.

“When you see points like that you just want to get the info from professionals,” Epstein said. “We should not be building decisions centered on issues we see on cable information. We should really be receiving the details directly from the experts.

“MLB’s definitely on top rated of it. … This is a single of individuals matters in which there is these types of a broad selection of doable results that it is just vital to continue to be geared up for all of them but not bounce to any conclusions.”