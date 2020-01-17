Cubs’ Yu Darvish wants to know if Astros stole plates in the 2017 World Series

In light of the recent news about the Astros using technology to steal plates, Cub’s right-handed Yu Darvish wants the truth about the World Series 2017.

“What I really want to know is whether I gave pitches or not,” Darvish said Friday before the opening ceremony of the Cubs Convention. “[I want to know] if that number came from stealing plates or falling over pitches.”

Darvish had two excellent starts in the first two play-off series of the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks and Cubs in 2017.

But during the World Series against the Astros, he unraveled – no, imploded. In Game 3, he gave up six hits and four runs in 1 ⅔ innings. Returning to Game 7, he gave up three hits and five runs in 1 ⅔ innings.

After Game 7, Astros players told Darvish that he “100 percent” lost his pitch. But when he and the Dodgers staff went back and re-broadcast the film, they didn’t believe that was the case.

“Game 3 was maybe, but then the Dodgers started checking my tipping points or whatever, but they couldn’t find it – especially Game 7,” Darvish said.

Does Darvish still believe the Astros?

“I’m not so sure,” he said.

Like Darvish, Cub’s right-handed Kyle Hendricks was shocked to hear the news about the Astros, although he realized that stealing plates is not new to baseball.

“There are ways to quote” cheating, “I think, in a game of stealing second-hand characters, with a third-base coach trying to steal characters or something,” Hendricks said. “But if you go to the level of using electronics, there is definitely an unfair advantage.”

Major League Baseball punished the Astros by taking away draws and imposing a fine of $ 5 million on the organization. General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch also banned baseball for a year before the Astros fired them both.

Although several other Cubs players were upset by the scandal, it is not as personal to any of them as to Darvish, who tweeted after the penalties were announced that he would like to participate in a Dodgers victory parade in 2017 in Los Angeles.

“If that’s in the making, can anyone make me a Yu Garbage Jersey?” He tweeted.

Darvish said he was not personally frustrated by the revelations about the Astros, but understands why other pitchers are angry.

“I feel that pitchers – we’re losing the battle zone, right?” He said. “The strike zone is becoming smaller. They want me to go faster [pitch]. And now the batter steals signs, right? So it’s hard to pitch. So everyone would want easier [pitching]. “

The Cubs expect great things from Darvish this season after a dominant second half performance in 2019. And without extras in Major League pitching this season, they may need more from him in 2020.

Darvish said he expects to continue where he left off, and new manager David Ross said he imagines Darvish to be a “better version” of himself.