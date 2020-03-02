[cuccinelli-rants-about-dems-blocking-senate-confirmations-amid-ruling]

Acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Providers Ken Cuccinelli maintained that there’s no concern with his position at the agency during an interview on “Fox and Friends” Monday early morning.

On Sunday, a federal choose in Washington, D.C. ruled that Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed as the performing director of USCIS last year. Citing the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Choose Randolph Moss wrote in the ruling that Cuccinelli’s recently designed title by the Trump administration failed to satisfy the required authorized normal and lacked “any substance.”

After telling “Fox and Friends” hosts that the ruling is an “outlier,” Cuccinelli was questioned by co-host Ainsley Earhardt about irrespective of whether the approach has been applied by Republicans and Democrats for years. Earhardt also pointed out that Moss was appointed by previous President Barack Obama.

Cuccinelli responded that “various features of appointment have been used” ahead of heading on a tangent about how the Trump administration is pissed off with Democrats blocking Senate confirmations.

“The Trump administration has been fairly frustrated with how prolonged it will take to get people through the Senate,” Cuccinelli claimed, referring to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act cited inside Moss’ conclusion. “That Democrats in the Senate have imposed a record number of blocks on these nominees.”

Cuccinelli added that Democrats have “really tied the palms of the administration,” producing the Trump administration to “use things like the Vacancies Act and these alternate options that are legal.”

“They’re just fewer preferential to obtaining a full Senate appointment,” Cuccinelli explained. “But which is the way the President has been pressured to play the activity.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade chimed in, saying that “we’ve got to resolve that” and regardless of who the subsequent President is, “this is a joke.”

Observe Cuccinelli’s remarks beneath: