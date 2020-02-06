Cult signs author and forecaster Lucie Greene to launch the Cult Futures initiative

The independent creative agency Cult has signed an exclusive collaboration with Lucie Greene, the award-winning forecaster, author and strategist. In the first exclusive store of its kind, Lucie, who has been advising the world’s most influential Fortune 500 brands for over a decade, will help develop a number of future research projects for the agency.

The research will fuel Cult Futures, their new internal incubation program. Greene, Cult’s second largest investment in its strategic department in so many months, will work closely with CSO agency and co-founder Bridey Lipscombe and new strategy director Charlotte Bunyan. She will also work closely with the larger team and work one day a week in Cult’s New York office to bring research closer to customers using multimedia formats.

Greenes debut book “Silicon States: The Power and Politics of Big Tech and what it means for our future” was awarded the “800-CEO-READ Business Book of the Year” award for current events and public affairs in 2018. Previously, she was Global Director of JWTIntelligence at J. Walter Thompson.

In 2012, Bridey Lipscombe and Cat Turner independently founded the creative agency Cult with the intention of delivering strategically managed social creative campaigns for brands that specialize in beauty, fashion and luxury. Cult Futures, the agency that uses proprietary data to develop its own IP, is Lipscombe’s idea. In 2020, Cult Futures will promote products, insights and emerging talent locally at their studios in London and NYC. The first installment of Greene’s Cult Futures will fall in March 2020.

Lipscombe said: “Cult Futures will manifest itself as a” hug of the unknown “through a series of high profile collaborations and partnerships. A key element of this activity will be our partnership with Lucie to develop outstanding, thoughtful content that will appeal to 21st century marketers We will shed light on the chaotic and changing world of our creative and media landscape. “

Greene said: “It is really exciting to combine original forecasting research and insights directly with creative development and innovation. From the moment I met Cat and Bridey, I was inspired by their courage to cross borders – and with a groundbreaking initiative examine what’s next in creative media. “

Lipscombe and Turner have just celebrated the agency’s seven years. During this time, the agency has created numerous award-winning campaigns for American Eagle, Rimmel, Sally Hansen, Provocateur, Pepsi-Lipton International and Marc Jacobs.

Cult founded a New York studio in 2018 and a global production house in 2019. They currently employ over 40 people and have annual sales of $ 6.8 million (£ 5.5 million). Next year, the agency is targeting another LA studio and plans to expand its New York office after a series of new business successes on the West Coast.

