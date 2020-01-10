Cultural monuments – in Iran or in Boston – deserve protection – Boston Herald

Loading...

If you blinked, you might have missed it, but for just a brief glorious moment in the miserable quarrel that followed Donald Trump’s decision to kill Qassem Soleimani, the barbarian Iranian general responsible for the misery and death of so many others, a choir of unanimity emerged, transcending politics.

It insisted that Iranian cultural sites be spared if subsequent bombings were launched and Trump agreed.

Despite the betrayal of its leaders, Iran is a country rich in architectural splendor, home to majestic palaces and monasteries, including one, St. Thaddeus, dating back to the 7th century.

History requires that it is allowed to survive the madness of the moment. Why? Because history and tradition matter, even if they cause knuckle points as they often do when the subject is discussed here.

Take the Celtics. You could say that there are only three pro-sport uniforms that have uniquely symbolized royalties: the Yankee pinstripes, the Canadiens’ bleu, blanc rouge and the traditional robe of the Celtics, so clear and free of frivolities you think that it came from an Amish haberdasher.

Now, in their varied outfits, the Shamrocks seem to be equipped by Danny Ainge at a flea market, which is even worse if you remember the way he distinguished eight seasons from No. 44.

Tradition is important.

Even the Scripture insists, “Don’t remove the old landmarks.”

A month ago a group of Roxbury activists managed to weaken the meaning of “Dudley Street” by formally naming the central business district of Nubian Square.

A big problem? Yes.

Names and memories go together.

Don’t they get it? Don’t city officials get it?

“Dudley Street” meant a lot to crowds who once called it home, this writer among them. It was more than a place; it’s in your DNA forever.

It is a feeling that the rest of the city can understand.

If you are in Oak Square, you are in Brighton;

If you are on Maverick Square, you are in East Boston;

If you are on Cleary Square, you are in Hyde Park;

When you are at Monument Square, you are in Charlestown.

It’s the same with streets:

If you are on O Street, you are in Southie;

If you are on Corinth Street, you are in Roslindale;

If you are on Tyler Street, you are in Chinatown.

With apologies to the late James Brown, those who once lived and shop on Dudley Street, “still say it loudly and say it proudly” – no matter where they live now, they’re from Roxbury!

Nobody comes from Nubian Square because it is barely a few months old. Nubian Square has nothing to offer in a city full of neighborhood history.

Iran may be far from Boston, but when it comes to cherishing legacies and heritage, we speak the same language.

Bombs are not the only way to erase history.

Bureaucrats can do it too.