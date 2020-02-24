Culver City Police Acquire New Partner: Drone

Culver City, California—You may be able to overtake the police, but not the drone. One robbery studied at Culver City last year. As the drone chased overhead, the suspect ran through the backyard and over the fence.

Police were still far away when the suspect looked up at the drone and put his hands in the air. Exhausted, he gave up.

“It’s all about the drone,” Sgt said. Eddie Bascaron, one of several drone pilots of the Culver City Police.

He brings one on every phone and is currently training others to use the technology. Bascaron believes that not only has the drone finished pursuit, it has also avoided violence. Previously, police could have sent a dog to bite a suspect or dragged a gun closer to his hand.

“Currently, he is checking the roof,” Bascaron said during a recent training exercise. The view from above helps police officers track suspects and provides video in real time.

Small police stations could not afford a helicopter and previously relied on the support of the Los Angeles Police Station or the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Now they have turned into drones.

“It’s the best thing next to having a real helicopter that costs enormous costs,” Bascaron said.

With that in mind, the department purchased eight drones in 2018.

They quickly became an integral part of the unit, giving officers unprecedented access. For example, the smallest model, called Spark, is about the size of a palm. Fly through open windows and track down barricaded suspects inside.

UAVs helped stop the traffic. If a policeman pulls a stolen car, he or she may decide to send a drone to first find out who is inside.

The department’s policies are designed to be sensitive to privacy concerns. Supervisors must sign off whenever the drone is deployed and all pilots have licenses from the FAA. They need to notify air traffic each time they fly.

“In the end, it turned out to be the security of the police and it was safer for the suspect,” said Bascaron.

