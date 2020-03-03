cumberland-baseball-mentor-woody-hunt’s-household-ruined-by-twister

Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean Revealed four: 15 p.m. CT March three, 2020 | Up to date four: 44 p.m. CT March three, 2020

Shut

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Present Captions Very last SlideFuture Slide

Legendary Cumberland baseball mentor Woody Hunt’s home was destroyed by the twister that ripped via Lebanon early Tuesday morning.

Hunt and his wife, Irma, experienced just taken shelter in an inner closet when the roof off their ranch-style household was ripped off.

Hunt and his wife ended up not injured.

“It was type of a brief point,” Hunt mentioned. “The alarm on my mobile phone went off and my son (Scott) called and mentioned, ‘It’s headed your way.’ We turned the Tv on and the girl claimed, ‘You want to consider deal with if you reside in this region,’ and we did. As quickly as we acquired in there it arrived that swift. It most likely took five seconds for it to go about prime of our residence.”

Shut Tornado injury on 16th Avenue North and Cockrill Avenue in North Nashville Nashville Tennessean

“We are protected and there was no bodily hurt we just misplaced our house. We will get better. There’s a large amount extra persons suffering far more than us. It has definitely been these types of a blessing. The local community has absolutely been too much to handle to us. From former players to current gamers to the community, you genuinely uncover out how considerably folks treatment when a little something like this takes place.”

Hunt gathered his 1,600th career earn earlier this season in his 39th calendar year as Cumberland’s mentor. He has led Cumberland to three NAIA nationwide championships and two runnerup finishes.

Get to Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.