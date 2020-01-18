Cumberland County Pit Bull in New Jersey Makes History as First K9 Arson Detection Officer

MILLVILLE, New Jersey – There is a dog in Cumberland County that makes history.

Hansel is a rescued pit bull who became the first of his breed on Friday to play the role of a K9 arson detection officer in the Garden State.

“When I put on his harness and say,” Do you want to go to work? “He literally goes around in his box,” says Millville firefighter Tyler Van Leer.

On Friday, Hansel graduated and officially became a team at the Millville fire department.

Hansel was rescued from a dogfighting network in Canada when he was only 7 weeks old.

He eventually joined the Throw Away Dogs project – a group that takes rescued dogs and turns them into working dogs.

The agency says they spotted qualities in him that reminded them of the K-9 officers.

The duo have been training for 15 weeks.

“Hansel went through hell and back and this is absolutely necessary to find his niche, his person, and the firefighter Van Leer is this person and his job, now he’s going to have a goal”, explains Carol Skaziak, founder of Throw Away Dogs.

They say they also hope that Hansel’s new job will be a victory for pit bulls as a breed.

