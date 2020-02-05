Cumberland Valley sees 34 national letters of intent

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
13
Cumberland Valley sees 34 national letters of intent

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Alexander Alderman – Washington and Jefferson College (water polo & swimming)

Hunter Arbogast – University of Tampa (men’s lacrosse)

Katie Brown – Washington and Jefferson College (Women’s Football)

Peyton Crawford – Centenary University (field hockey)

Alyssa Eager – Kutztown University (field hockey)

Hayden Fry – Penn State DuBois (baseball)

Christopher Furlong – LaSalle University (water polo)

Paul Gensbigler – Johns Hopkins University (water polo)

Kylie Holcomb – Gettysburg College (women’s basketball)

Noah Keitel – Messiah College (athletics)

Tim Kissinger – Millersville University (Soccer)

Nevin Kostelac – Waynesburg University (baseball)

Easton Lanclos – Christopher Newport University (Men’s Lacrosse)

Gina Lukoskie – Emerson College (Women’s Football)

Jillian Maher – Virginia Military Institute (swimming)

Miller Masson – Robert Morris University (men’s football)

Rachel McKenrick – Eckerd College (Women’s Football)

Erin Miller – Elizabethtown College (Athletics)

Olivia Morrow – Ursinus College (women’s football)

Samantha Murphy – Saint Francis University (Field Hockey)

Chase Myers – Thiel College (Football)

Lyndsey Olzacki – Towson University (field hockey)

Logan Ramper – Slippery Rock University (Soccer)

Dontey Rogan – Millersville University (Soccer)

Trystan Salvador – Bryant University (Softball)

Hannah Sauve – Gettysburg College (women’s basketball)

Kelsey Schultz – Lock Haven University (women’s lacrosse)

Logan Skiles – University of Arizona (swimming)

Eli Sommerville – Thaddeus Stevens Technical University (Football)

Anna Stoner – University of Shippensburg (women’s football)

Hayden Tencza – Juniata College (baseball)

Tyler Thompson – Lehigh University (baseball)

Zachary Tukis – Millersville University (baseball)

Kayla Vonstein – Mansfield University (Softball)

,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR