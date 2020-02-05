Cumberland Valley sees 34 national letters of intent

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY
Alexander Alderman – Washington and Jefferson College (water polo & swimming)
Hunter Arbogast – University of Tampa (men’s lacrosse)
Katie Brown – Washington and Jefferson College (Women’s Football)
Peyton Crawford – Centenary University (field hockey)
Alyssa Eager – Kutztown University (field hockey)
Hayden Fry – Penn State DuBois (baseball)
Christopher Furlong – LaSalle University (water polo)
Paul Gensbigler – Johns Hopkins University (water polo)
Kylie Holcomb – Gettysburg College (women’s basketball)
Noah Keitel – Messiah College (athletics)
Tim Kissinger – Millersville University (Soccer)
Nevin Kostelac – Waynesburg University (baseball)
Easton Lanclos – Christopher Newport University (Men’s Lacrosse)
Gina Lukoskie – Emerson College (Women’s Football)
Jillian Maher – Virginia Military Institute (swimming)
Miller Masson – Robert Morris University (men’s football)
Rachel McKenrick – Eckerd College (Women’s Football)
Erin Miller – Elizabethtown College (Athletics)
Olivia Morrow – Ursinus College (women’s football)
Samantha Murphy – Saint Francis University (Field Hockey)
Chase Myers – Thiel College (Football)
Lyndsey Olzacki – Towson University (field hockey)
Logan Ramper – Slippery Rock University (Soccer)
Dontey Rogan – Millersville University (Soccer)
Trystan Salvador – Bryant University (Softball)
Hannah Sauve – Gettysburg College (women’s basketball)
Kelsey Schultz – Lock Haven University (women’s lacrosse)
Logan Skiles – University of Arizona (swimming)
Eli Sommerville – Thaddeus Stevens Technical University (Football)
Anna Stoner – University of Shippensburg (women’s football)
Hayden Tencza – Juniata College (baseball)
Tyler Thompson – Lehigh University (baseball)
Zachary Tukis – Millersville University (baseball)
Kayla Vonstein – Mansfield University (Softball)
