Cunning against America and my brilliant friend

This is what happens on Monday, March 16 in the television world. All the time East.

The best choice

Cunning against America (HBO, Morning 9, series premiere): “Cunning Against America, HBO series based on David Simone’s 2004 novel by the same name, is not the first series that has captured the mantle of resistance to the rise of fascism in the last few years, but most artistically. Unlike other shows like Handmaid’s Tale and the Hunters, Plot Against America refuses cheap shocks, instead focusing on how their characters respond to their fears, and the feeling of helplessness in the face of the increasingly hated America. ” You can read the rest of the pre-air studies here. Noel Murray will meet weekly.

Bright friend: The story of a new name (HBO, 10 pages): Elena Ferrante’s adaptation of the sweeping Neapolitan series returns with the series’ second book, The Story of a New Name. Don’t you remember last season well? Read the results of the first season of Allison Shoemaker again, and then prepare to get your heart broken again. Check out Allison’s preview of the second season of the season today on the site.

Constant coverage

Call Saul better (AMC, 9 pages)

Shipments from elsewhere (AMC, 10 p.)

Wild card

Virgin River, Season One (Netflix): Whether you are sick at home or landing in a cabin fire, Virgin River is a perfect tonic. According to Robyn Carr’s 20-book series, this eight-episode season, which is centered on nurse doctor / midwife (Alexandra Breckenridge), is going fast and enjoying beautiful Northern California (actually Canada) vistas, small-town dramatists. , and very nice people. Plus, everyone talks at a mild pace and often talks about past tragedies, so even if you accidentally fall asleep for an episode, you will understand the details in the next section.

