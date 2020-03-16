Cuomo And Trump Squabble Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Just what the medical doctor requested: Two aged leaders bickering with 1 a different on Twitter as COVID-19 ripples all through the place.

In a tweet touting his “very good” convention call on Monday with point out governors on the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump took a swipe at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Cuomo of New York has to ‘do a lot more,’” Trump wrote.

The New York governor fired back again soon afterward.

“I have to do far more?” Cuomo tweeted. “No — YOU have to do one thing! You are meant to be the President.”

Trump deleted his tweet and re-posted it an hour later on, presumably to accurate the “Nations’s” typo in the original tweet.

Cuomo responded with a new retort.

“Happy to do your position, also,” he tweeted. “Just give me management of the Military Corps of Engineers and I’ll acquire it from there.”

The governor’s tweet provided a connection to his New York Periods op-ed in which he urged Trump to make it possible for New York to use the Army Corps of Engineers to assist in producing non permanent health care centers in the point out.

Trump’s singling out of Cuomo marks but a further instance of the President attacking New York, in which point out officers have been investigating and submitting lawsuits in opposition to his firms.

In February, Trump went as considerably as issuing a veiled menace from his previous home state, tweeting that New York “must halt all of unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic]” in the very same submit in which he mentioned his administration’s freeze on the state’s “Trusted Travelers” program. Trump’s Department of Homeland Safety enacted the freeze immediately after New York handed a regulation that blocked federal immigration officers from accessing the state’s DMV documents.