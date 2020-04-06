Cuomo raises monetary rewards for rejecting the French Government

New York Gov. has done a great job. Andrew Cuomo has played a key role in promoting cooperation in the state, which has coached some of the most advanced coronavirus vessels. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he has been under intense indictment for violating state test rules from $ 500 to $ 1,000.

Cuomo said the move is responding to New Yorkers in disregard of the strict rules on where COVID-19 is based.

“It’s not about your life,” Cuomo told reporters. “You are not responsible for the lives of others. You do not have to, in fact, take away health care workers and people who actually put their lives on the line and go or spend it with them. It is not your responsibility. “

Johns Hopkins University estimates that the state of New York will have 130,000 inmates in coronavirus cases more than 4,700 dead. Most of these cases, 72,181, originated in New York City.

By comparison, Cuomo has confirmed over 8,600 new cases in the state, with nearly 4,700 deaths from 4,100 the day before. He said this number shows a statistically significant decline in the state’s mortality and could indicate a cat’s immediate growth.

“The implication is that the increase in pressure is better than any increase we have seen,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo has announced that schools and large businesses will continue to operate in New York until April 29. Although it is unclear at this time whether the New York lawsuit is being filed, he said the health system’s the state in its capacity to care for the sick. and it is not possible to continue to meet the demand at this point for the long term.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces “astronomical numbers” of coronavirus cases in the state and the largest city in the country Photo: AFP / Bryan R. Smith

. [tagToTranslate] news coronavirus [t] update coronavirus [t] coronavirus died [t] coronavirus in us [t] coronavirus new york [t] coronavirus new york city [t] coronavirus fines [t] rules distancing social [t] paid for related competition rules [t] andrew cuomo coronavirus [t] cuomo new york