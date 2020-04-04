During a news conference on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the Chinese government is trying to donate 1,000 volunteers to New York, which is suffering from COVID-19. Cuomo said pilots will arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport later in New York on Saturday.

Cuomo thanked Joseph and Clara Tsai – the owners of the Brooklyn Nets Center, the Barclays Center and Alibaba – and Jack Ma, who created Alibaba, for their help and donations. He thanked the Chinese ambassador for Huang Province for his assistance in keeping track of all the events.

Airborne drugs help people to keep breathing if their lungs fail, and are important for the treatment of patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, a disease caused by coronavirus infection. New York is the root cause of the virus in the United States; By Saturday evening, when the state had at least 113,704 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 3,565 people died, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University. In Tracker, there are at least 278,942 cases in the U.S.

Cuomo had once asked the federal government to buy enough air conditioners to fight the disease. After the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent 400 air conditioners to the state, Cuomo said during a press conference on March 24, “What would I do with 400 air conditioners when I need 30,000? … Choose 26,000 people who will die just because you send 400 air conditioners. ”

On Thursday, Cuomo said the state has reduced six days of wind chills in the state’s state-owned grocery chain. And on Friday, Cuomo announced it would enact an executive order that would allow state officials to seize airports from unwanted centers and send them to hospitals in need.

“This is a big deal, and it will make a big difference for us,” he said at Saturday’s press conference on China’s contribution.

Cuomo also announced that the state of Oregon had contacted New York without asking for help, and said it would also send 140 pilots to help resolve the problem. “I want to thank Gov. Brown and I want to thank all the people of Oregon for their thoughtfulness.”

New York is not the only state that suffers from wind turbines. Louisiana, which is also suffering from the virus, has asked for 14,000 wind turbines from the federal government. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told NPR on Friday that the state has received only 553 so far.

