Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo announced that during his daily briefing on Saturday, the number of new coronavirus cases fell on Friday, with about 1,100 new cases. “Only in this crazy reality, 1,100 is relatively good news, isn’t it?”

He also announced that 437 people died on Friday. This is a slight increase from the death toll on Thursday.

“This reality slaps your face only when you think you’re going to have a good day,” Kuomo said.

Cuomo said he signed a Saturday presidential order permitting an independent pharmacist to carry out diagnostic tests for coronaviruses. While the state has about 20,000 tests a day, Cuomo aims to increase the number of tests to 40,000 a day.

Cuomo also said it is expanding the criteria for people taking diagnostic tests.

Cuomo said the state is testing antibodies for healthcare workers at four New York City hospitals. Next week, transit workers and state and city police will also be tested for antibodies.

Cuomo announced yesterday that 422 people had died from the virus on Thursday. This is the lowest daily death toll in the state since April 1.

“The number of new patients hospitalized, the number of new infections, has declined slightly, but has basically leveled off,” Kuomo said on Friday, and the road to recovery is still long. “And it’s awkward.”

Cuomo also accused Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday.

Cuomo called this idea “the least American ever, non-philanthropic statement.” The Governor said New York contributed most of the state’s money to the “federal pot,” and Kentucky was the third-winner. “Senior, please give me a refund,” Kuomo said.

“I say I will pass a law that allows the state to declare bankruptcy. I have courage for you,” the governor said.

Parliament has passed four major coronavirus bailouts, including an interim bailout signed by the president this week, but without significant funding allocated to support state and local governments.

. [TagsToTranslate] andrew cuomo