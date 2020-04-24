Cuomo warns that despite hopeful signs in New York, there is still a long way to recovery

In New York State, a new 422 deaths were reported on Friday in the fight against the US epicenter, the coronavirus — the lowest daily number since April 1. The total number of patients in hospitals has also fallen by nearly 25% since the peak. But Governor Andrew Cuomo warns that there is still a long way to go.

“The number of new patients admitted to the hospital, the number of new infections, has declined slightly, but it has basically leveled off,” Kuomo said. “And it’s awkward.”

Preliminary results of antibody testing in the state have shown that about 14%, or about 2.7 million people, show evidence of past infections.

“If it turns out to be higher than we think it is good and bad,” said Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent at CBS News. “On the one hand, it’s bad because it means many people are infected and probably spreading it asymptomatically, and it’s hard to move your arm. On the other hand, it’s hard to move. It’s good if it’s asymptomatic and people recover without us, and if you know it, there’s no harm or harm. ”

Epidemiologist Maciej Boni is working on a planned hospital requirement in Rhode Island and has an urgent warning.

“It’s important not to be impatient. We’re in an unhappy situation. It’s going to be like this for the next few months …” he said, “by Christmas hundreds of thousands People are at risk of dying, and it’s important to take this seriously for the most endangered parents and grandparents. ”

As risk management debates intensify, new reports reveal that coronaviruses may be more contagious than previously thought. Italian researchers have found evidence that the disease can be carried hundreds of feet by microscopic particles.

