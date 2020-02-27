curie-beats-notre-dame-in-showdown-involving-state’s-prime-teams-in-class-4a,-3a

Saiveon Williams arrived from South Carolina this time with zero fanfare. He was very well-acknowledged to the Curie neighborhood, his brother is Condors senior Armond Williams. But this was not a hyped transfer. Outsiders had no clue what a large affect he would have on the year.

Williams turned qualified in December and has consistently improved. Heading into the point out playoffs he’s clearly the finest article player in the Public League.

Wednesday in Niles there ended up significant-degree faculty potential customers on the two teams. Curie is the state’s prime-ranked staff in Class 4A and Notre Dame is the top-rated workforce in Course 3A. Assistant coaches from Illinois and several other community faculties have been in the fitness center. But none of them have been there for Williams, the most helpful player on the ground.

“He’s so athletic,” Curie interim mentor Larry Wallace explained. “In follow individuals are all dunks but for some cause on match working day I imagine he attempts to dunk it much too challenging or anything. But he completed all those layups and that was the difference. He’s automatic with possibly hand. He finishes.”

The 6-6 senior completed with 22 details and 10 rebounds to led the Condors to a 76-69 earn from the Dons.

“Eastern Illinois has reached out to me but that is it,” Williams said. “In the initial fifty percent both equally groups have been capturing threes. I realized we experienced to get some quick baskets all-around the rim so I just went really hard. The monitor and roll was operating so which is what I did.”

Curie level guard Elijah Pickens had 14 factors and 12 assists. He’s plainly become noticeably extra comfortable with Williams more than the previous handful of months.

“We form of related now with just talking and playing jointly for awhile,” Pickens stated.

The rest of the Community League’s significant-profile groups were being off this week. Curie performed a tricky recreation at Oak Forest on Saturday and then walked into a raucous gymnasium on Wednesday. The Condors gained each games and have founded themselves as the crystal clear favorites in the Course 4A condition tournament that starts up coming week.





Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunshine-Times









Kirsten Stickney/For the Solar-Situations









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunlight-Moments









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunshine-Times









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunlight-Times









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunlight-Situations









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunshine-Situations









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunshine-Occasions









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunlight-Instances









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunlight-Situations









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Periods









Kirsten Stickney/For the Sunshine-Times









Kirsten Stickney/For the Solar-Situations





Curie mentor Mike Oliver has been suspended since late January. Chicago General public Educational institutions taken out him from his safety placement following an allegation of a bodily altercation with a college student.

“They know what [Oliver] is going by and they want to make him proud,” Wallace explained. “It has specified them a small much more edge. When we have those people moments wherever we never know in which it comes from I consider it is coming from that.”

Ramean Hinton had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Condors (26-two) and Nick Owens additional 14 factors.

“Owens has been operating on that jump shot since we know groups are not going to guard him with the other weapons we have,” Wallace explained. “He’s able of knocking down pictures.”

Troy D’Amico led Notre Dame (26-five) with 29 factors and 5 rebounds. Anthony Sayles added 16 and junior Louis Lesmond completed with 15 factors and 10 rebounds.

“Both groups competed their butts off,” Dons mentor Kevin Clancy reported. “It was a significant-degree activity with a good ambiance. I give them credit score for coming up in this article. They don’t back down from anyone and we wanted the challenge. I’m guessing they are likely to get a thing away from this. We undoubtedly will. A play here or there is the big difference.”