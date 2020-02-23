[curie-handles-oak-forest]

Curie arrived in Oak Forest with the area’s prime position and a 24-two history. The host Bengals had a comparable report at 25-1 but did not enjoy the statewide regard the Condors have gained.

“People have criticized who we are, and even however we didn’t get the recreation, we showed we can perform with the ideal that there is,” Oak Forest mentor Matt Manzke explained.

The Bengals haven’t confronted the very same rugged program as most of the major-10 teams. But it isn’t easy for a freshly effective application to get people video games. So Saturday was a significant possibility and wonderful finding out expertise, even with the 66-55 decline.

“We scheduled this game to get all set for next 7 days [a conference showdown against Hillcrest] and the playoffs,” Manzke mentioned. “We understood we essential this challenge.”

Saiveon Williams led the Condors (26-two) with 22 points and four rebounds. He has turn into one particular of the area’s greatest finishers in the put up.

“We realized we had to carry it [after the loss to Simeon in the city playoffs],” Williams stated. “There was not any space for blunders.”

Senior Ramean Hinton experienced 19 details and 5 rebounds for Curie, which developed a 52-40 direct late in the third quarter.

“I just came out and stayed good and made confident the group didn’t take me out of the activity,” Hinton stated. “This is what we were being ready for, we understood what we ended up receiving. We performed really hard, Curie basketball.”

Oak Forest (25-two) has not won its convention since 1987. This has been an incredibly exclusive season for the Bengals. The marketed-out fitness center showed the group is firmly driving the basketball crew.

“[Oak Forest] has a whole lot of talent,” Curie interim mentor Larry Wallace said. “That’s a fantastic workforce that will be pretty tricky in Class 3A.”

Guard Jayson Kent, just one of the state’s most effective unsigned seniors, led the Bengals with 17 details and five rebounds. Sophomore Robbie Avila added 14 points, 10 rebounds, four helps and three blocks.

“Kent can battle,” Manzke claimed. “He will get the most effective defender just about every [game] and he carries on to create in opposition to everybody we performed.”

The game was a late addition to the schedule. Curie also included a match in opposition to Notre Dame, one more Course 3A ability, next 7 days.

“The coaches requested us if we required to participate in two tricky games like this, and we claimed to convey it on,” Williams claimed. “We desired these exams in these hostile environments.”

Oak Forest will consider to earn the South Suburban Blue championship Friday versus Hillcrest. Hanging with Curie will be a enormous self-confidence enhance.

“There had been moments I felt like we overpassed it,” Manzke mentioned. “On a good deal of the turnovers we almost certainly must have taken it to the basket and we produced the additional pass. We are unselfish but I assume that damage us these days. When we seem at this film we will talk about it, and I hope it allows us get to the next level.”

Curie coach Mike Oliver has been suspended considering that late January. Chicago Community Educational institutions removed him from his safety placement following an allegation of a physical altercation with a pupil.

“We go out and acquire for him,” Hinton said. “All the wins are for Mentor Mike.”