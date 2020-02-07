Curie parents demand answers about the removal of basketball coach Mike Oliver

A group of parents at Curie High School demanded a quick and honest investigation into the boys’ basketball coach at the school, who, according to them, did nothing wrong and should be immediately restored from his suspension.

Mike Oliver, a long-time coach of the best-ranked boys’ team and a Curie alum, was removed from his position at the end of last month after an allegation came to light that he had a physical fight with a student.

The incident would have happened during Oliver’s job as a guard at Curie, not as a coach, and it concerned a student who is not on the basketball team.

Basketball parents defending Oliver told Friday reporters during a press conference outside the school that they don’t think Oliver will get a student and that his name must be erased quickly.

Curie coach Michael Oliver Kirsten Stickney / For the Sun-Times

“Our players see Coach Mike as a father figure,” said parent Tainika Somerville, flanked by nearly a dozen Oliver supporters. “We had to find out (about Oliver’s removal) via social media, which was not only disrespectful for the parents, but especially for the students.

“The only thing we are asking for now is a quick process, a process that will be conducted fairly and we need our coach as soon as possible,” said Somerville. “The main reason why I and many parents brought our children here was for Mike Oliver.”

Chicago Public Schools spokesperson, Michael Passman, said, “CPS strives to complete thorough research as soon as possible.”

Passman added that CPS policies and collective agreements stipulate that employees can remain unpaid for up to 45 days during an investigation. If it is cleared earlier, Oliver can go back to work before the 45 days are over.

If Curie went on to the 4A state playoff tournament, March 20-21, it would start 42 days from Friday.

Oliver told the Sun Times Wednesday that “they are all false accusations. I did nothing wrong. I did my job at Curie. That’s all I can say. I’m investigating.” 27 years as a CPS guard had never made an allegation against him before.

He was previously suspended by the IHSA in 2016 and by CPS in 2014 following an eligible scandal involving the basketball team.

The top-ranked Condors are 21-1 this season and have not lost to a school in Illinois. Oliver led the Condors to the class 4A state title in 2015-16 and has put together a record of 542-133 in 27 seasons.

Curie’s head coach Mike Oliver gives Elijah Joiner (2) a big hug after winning the 4A state championships over Benet in 2016. Worsom Robinson / For Sun-Times

Without Oliver, the Condors defeated 86-55 in the second round of the play-offs of the Public League on Thursday. Oliver has also not coached the previous three games of Curie, he wins against Marshall, Hazelwood Central, Mo., St. Louis Vashon and Harlan.

Assistant coach Larry Wallace has taken over the program.