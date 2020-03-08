Curran, Walpole blank Archbishop Williams in D1 South final

BOURNE — You only need one shot on net to hit the back of the twine and well, one heck of a goaltender on the other end of the ice.

No. 12 Walpole (13-8-5) rode the pads, stick, and glove of netminder Jack Curran as the junior picked a fine time for his first shutout of the Division 1 South Sectional tournament in a 1-0 win over No. 14 Archbishop Williams (11-9-4) to give the Rebels the Division 1 South flag.

Curran stopped 25 shots, 11 in the final period, as Walpole captured their first Division 1 Sectional title in the program’s history.

“We had to play ourselves into it and had to win our last three games and the kids just bought in and believed in themselves,” said Walpole head coach Ron Dowd. “(Curran) was outstanding, we know we have to rely on him, and we are a defensive minded team and that’s what we are built on.”

Liam Fisher scored the only goal of the game in the waning seconds of the first period for the Rebels. The senior captain took a pass from his fellow defenseman Joe Cox from behind the net and circled past the point to the top of the left circle.

A simple wrister from Fisher found a hole somewhere between a sea of players out in front of the net for the game-winner with 53.5 seconds remaining in the first period.

“It’s huge for our team to get the win and it’s truly a team effort. Our defense has been good all playoffs and we’ve been keeping pucks out of the middle which is a huge thing and they make it easy for me to make the saves,” said Curran. “What a huge goal. (Fisher) doesn’t get a lot of them but when he does — they are electric.”

Archbishop Williams took some time to warmup, but they certainly carried the offensive side of play in the final two periods and finished with a 25-10 shots advantage but just couldn’t figure out Curran in net.

“Their goalie was outstanding. Walpole is moving on because of their goalie, he is the best player on that team,” said Archbishop Williams head coach, Derackk Curtis. “I thought we controlled the play and their goalie carried them. (Curran) has been playing like that the last six or seven games and that’s why they have been able to knock off some of the better teams.”

The rest of the game was the defensive pressure from Ethan McDonaugh with some back checks on breakouts and Curran who got better as the game continued.

“I don’t know how (Curran) stopped them but I’m glad that he did and I’m glad that he is on our team,” added Dowd. “Hopefully we can keep it going for another week, it’s been quite a ride, and we’ll enjoy this one tonight no doubt but it’s right back to work.”