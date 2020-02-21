[current-boys-hockey-event-pairings-and-instances]

Be aware: Division 1 North and South pairings will be declared following the Tremendous Eight enjoy-in games on Sunday.

Tremendous 8

SEEDS: one. Arlington (16-one-4) 2. BC Superior (13-three-4) 3. Pope Francis (12-four-two) four. St. John’s Prep (11-4-five) five. Xaverian (13-4-4) 6. Catholic Memorial (nine-6-six) 7. Burlington (14-4-4) eight. Framingham (14-5-3) 9. Examining (10-5-six) 10. Hingham (12-7-3)

Enjoy-IN Game titles – Sunday at Stoneham

Activity one – Burlington vs. Hingham, four

Activity two – Framingham vs. Reading, six: 30

Initially Round – TBA

Sport 3 – Framingham/Examining vs. Arlington

Game 4 – St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian

Game five – Burlington/Hingham vs. BC Large

Match six – Catholic Memorial vs. Pope Francis

DIVISION two NORTH

SEEDS: 1. Masconomet (16-three-one) 2. Lincoln-Sudbury (15-three-2) three. Tewksbury (14-3-3) four. Marblehead (14-3-four) five. Triton (14-four-2) six. North Andover (12-4-six) 7. Gloucester (12-5-three) eight. Boston Latin (11-six-3) nine. Everett (12-seven-1) 10. Wakefield (11-six-three) 11. Lynnfield (11-seven-2) 12. Winthrop (9-8-three) 13. Wilmington (9-8-three) 14. North Looking through (nine-eight-three) 15. Danvers (nine-nine-two) 16. Stoneham (7-11-two).

Initial Spherical – Tuesday



Match 1 – Stoneham vs. Masconomet, 6 (Woburn)



Video game 2 – Everett vs. Boston Latin, seven: 30 (Watertown)



Activity 3 – Wilmington vs. Marblehead, seven (Chelmsford)



Activity 4 – Winthrop vs. Triton, eight (Stoneham)



Sport 5 – Danvers vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 5: 30 (Watertown)



Recreation 6 – Wakefield vs. Gloucester, six (Stoneham)



Sport seven – North Reading through vs. Tewksbury, five (Chelmsford)



Recreation eight – Lynnfield vs. North Andover, 8 (Woburn)



QUARTERFINALS – TBA



Recreation 9 – Sport 1 winner vs. Video game 2 winner



Activity 10 – Sport 3 winner vs. Video game 4 winner



Match 11 – Match five winner vs. Video game 6 winner



Sport 12 – Sport seven winner vs. Recreation eight winner



SEMIFINALS – TBA



Activity 13 – Recreation 9 winner vs. Video game 10 winner



Activity 14 – Match 11 winner vs. Activity 12 winner



Ultimate – TBA



Match 15 – Activity 13 winner vs. Sport 14 winner

DIVISION three NORTH



SEEDS: one. Bedford (15-3-2) two. Cambridge (13-three-4) three. Shawsheen (13-six-1) 4. Essex Tech. (11-four-5) five. Watertown (12-6-two) 6. Boston Latin Academy (11-7-2) 7. Newton South (11-eight-1) eight. Somerville (10-seven-three) nine. Lowell (9-seven-4) 10. Hamilton-Wenham (10-eight-two) 11. Northeast (10-nine-one) 12. Rockport/Manchester Essex (nine-eight-three) 13. Swampscott (nine-11)

Initial Spherical – Thursday



Match 1 – Lowell vs. Somerville, 8 (Stoneham)



Sport two – Swampscott vs. Essex Tech, six (Stoneham)



Sport three – Rockport/Manchester Essex vs. Watertown. 8 (Woburn)



Match 4 – Hamilton-Wenham vs. Newton South, 6 (Woburn)



Sport 5 – Northeast vs. Latin Academy, seven (Watertown)



QUARTERFINALS – TBA



Game 6 – Recreation one winner vs. Bedford (Stoneham)



Activity seven – Video game 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner (Stoneham)



Match 8 – Recreation 4 winner vs. Cambridge (Watertown)



Video game 9 – Match 5 winner vs. Shawsheen (Watertown)



SEMIFINALS – TBA



Sport 10 – Game six winner vs. Sport 7 winner



Video game 11 – Activity 8 winner vs. Recreation nine winner



Final – TBA



Video game 12 – Activity 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner

DIVISION two SOUTH

SEEDS: one. Canton (17-1-three) 2. Plymouth North (15-3-two) three. Norwood (14-3-3) four. Whitman-Hanson (15-4-1) 5. Southeastern/West Bridgewater (13-four-one) 6. Medway (12-three-5) seven. Dedham (13-four-three) 8. Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (14-5-1) nine. Medfield (11-five-4) 10. Brookline (13-seven-1) 11. Apponequet/Bishop Connolly (10-five-four) 12. Scituate (12-seven-1) 13. Wareham/Carver (11-8-one) 14. Westwood (10-eight-2) 15. Bishop Feehan (10-8-two) 16. North Attleboro (7-7-6) 17. Taunton (9-nine-3)

PRELIMINARY Round – Sunday

Video game 1 – Taunton vs. North Attleboro, four (NE Athletics Village)

1st Spherical – Tuesday

Sport three – Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk vs. Medfield, 5 (Gallo)

Video game four – Whitman-Hanson vs. Wareham/Carver, 7 (Gallo)

Match 8 – Norwood vs. Westwood, seven: 20 (Canton Ice Home)

Match 9 – Medway vs. Apponequet/Bishop Connolly, five: 20 (Canton Ice House)

1st Round – Wednesday

Activity 2 – Game 1 winner vs. Canton, seven (Canton Ice Residence)

Video game five – Southeastern/West Bridgewater vs. Scituate, 4 (Gallo)

Activity six – Plymouth North vs. Bishop Feehan, 8 (Gallo)

Video game seven – Dedham vs. Brookline, 5 (Canton Ice Household)

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Activity 10 – Video game two winner vs. Match 3 winner

Game 11 – Recreation four winner vs. Match 5 winner

Sport 12 – Sport six winner vs. Video game seven winner

Game 13 – Activity eight winner vs. Sport 9 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Recreation 14 – Sport 10 winner vs. Video game 11 winner

Sport 15 – Sport 12 winner vs. Recreation 13 winner

Closing – TBA

Match 16 – Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

SEEDS: 1. Hopkinton (19-1) two. St. John Paul II (16-2-two) 3. Hanover (16-three-1) 4. Dartmouth (16-three-one) five. Somerset Berkley (16-4) 6. Norwell (16-3-three) seven. Foxboro (10-four-five) eight. Nantucket (12-six-two) nine. Bishop Stang (10-five-5) 10. Abington (11-6-3) 11. Blue Hills (12-8) 12. Martha’s Winery (11-seven-two) 13. Rockland (10-seven-three) 14. North Quincy (10-8-2) 15. Larger New Bedford (10-8-2) 16. Holliston (10-eight-two) 17. Silver Lake (10-9-two)

PRELIMINARY Spherical – Monday

Game 1 – Silver Lake vs. Holliston

Initially Round – Wednesday

Game 6 – St. John Paul II vs. Greater New Bedford, 5: 20 (Rockland)

Recreation 9 – Norwell vs. Blue Hills, seven: 40 (Rockland)

Initial Spherical – Thursday

Video game 3 – Nantucket vs. Bishop Stang, four (Gallo)

Game four – Dartmouth vs. Rockland, 8 (Gallo)

Video game five – Somerset Berkley vs. Martha’s Vineyard, 6 (Gallo)

Match seven – Foxboro vs. Abington, five (Canton Ice Property)

Game 8 – Hanover vs. North Quincy (Canton Ice Dwelling)

First Spherical – TBA

Game 2 – Match 1 winner vs. Hopkinton

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Sport 10 – Game two winner vs. Sport 3 winner

Activity 11 – Activity 4 winner vs. Activity 5 winner

Recreation 12 – Game 6 winner vs. Recreation seven winner

Recreation 13 – Sport 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Recreation 14 – Match 10 winner vs. Video game 11 winner

Sport 15 – Game 12 winner vs. Video game 13 winner

Ultimate – TBA

Video game 16 – Video game 14 winner vs. Sport 15 winner