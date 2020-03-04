[current:-medical-marijuana-ballot-steps-struggling-with-rejection-with-a-lot-more-than-half-of-precincts-reporting]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballot initiatives relating to medical cannabis have been becoming rejected by voters with practically half the precincts reporting.

Evaluate D been given 60.21 per cent of “no” votes though Measure E had 57.97 p.c of “no” votes, according to early results displaying 338 of 657 precincts reporting.

Measure D would allow for health care marijuana dispensaries to run without having conditional use permits in the county. The county would be authorized to levy a three.75 p.c unique organization tax for each $one,000 of gross profits.

It would enable dispensaries that operated in advance of 2018 to reopen, relocate and develop in an unincorporated place subject to point out licensing demands and a need to be one,000 toes absent from legal medicinal shops and faculties.

Evaluate E would let and control medicinal cannabis in unincorporated spots issue to a conditional use allow after a community listening to, state licensing necessities and a necessity to be one,000 ft from lawful medicinal outlets, educational institutions, public parks, youth centers, libraries, churches, city boundaries and 350 toes from any home.

The measure would levy a three.5 percent normal function company tax for each $one,000 of gross cash flow.