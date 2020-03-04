[current:-phillip-peters-sales-opportunities-race-to-swap-retiring-supervisor-mick-gleason-in-the-1st-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phillip Peters is in the direct in the a few-candidate race to substitute retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that includes northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.

Peters acquired 54.69 percent of the vote with 107 of 149 precincts reporting.

Peters is the present-day area agent for Gleason and co-operator of Williams Cleansing Techniques, which sells and services industrial cleansing and h2o recycling products usually made use of in the oil and agriculture industries. He earlier served a phrase on the Kern Significant College District Board.

Marijuana farmer David J. Fluhart was in 2nd with 25.18 per cent, and smaller business owner Daures F. Stephens, who served in the Kern County Sheriff’s Workplace for 25 a long time, had 20.14 p.c.