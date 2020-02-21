[current-women-hockey-tournament-pairings-and-occasions]

DIVISION 1

SEEDS: 1. HPNA (18–two) two. Austin Prep (17-1-two) three. Braintree (17-two-one) four. Woburn (15-two-two) five. St. Mary’s (14-two-four) six. Arlington (13-2-5) seven. Belmont (13-three-four) 8. Boston Latin (13-three-4) 9. Peabody/Lynnfield/North Looking through (14-five-one) 10. Waltham (12-three-five) 11. Needham (14-5-2) 12. Shrewsbury (13-5-2) 13. Methuen/Tewksbury (10-4-6) 14. Wayland/Weston (10-6-4) 15. Andover (10-6-4) 16. Masconomet (10-six-4) 17. Duxbury (10-7-three) 18. Barnstable (10-7-three) 19. Reading (10-seven-3) 20. Longmeadow (8-6-4) 21. Lincoln-Sudbury (eight-six-six) 22. St. Peter-Marian (10-eight-2) 23. Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake (11-nine-) 24. Plymouth (nine-7-four) 25. Mansfield/OA/Foxboro (11-9-1) 26. Winthrop (eight-7-3) 27. Medway/Ashland (eight-seven-5) 28. Lexington (eight-seven-5) 29. Cape Cod (eight-seven-5) 30. Westford Academy (8-eight-4) 31. Franklin (7-8-5) 32. Hingham (9-11-)

PRELIMINARY Round – Monday

Sport two – Duxbury at Masconomet, four (Valley Discussion board, Haverhill)

Game 14 – Studying at Wayland/Weston, seven (Rivers)

PRELIMINARY Round – Tuesday

Sport 13 – Westford Academy at Braintree, 7 (Zapustas)

PRELIMINARY Round – Wednesday

Video game one – Hingham at HPNA, seven (Haverhill)

Sport 3 – Mansfield/OA/Foxboro at Boston Latin, 7 (Murphy)

Activity 4 – Plymouth at Peabody/Lynnfield, five: 15

Video game six – Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, seven

Video game seven – Lexington at St. Mary’s, eight (Connery)

Match 8 – Lincoln-Sudbury at Shrewsbury, 6 (North Star)

Sport 9 – Franklin at Austin Prep, five (Merrimack)

Sport 11 – Winthrop at Belmont, five

Match 15 – Medway/Ashland at Arlington, six

Recreation 16 – St. Peter-Marian at Needham, 7 (Babson)

PRELIMINARY Round – Thursday

Activity 12 – Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Waltham, six

PRELIMINARY Spherical – TBA

Sport 5 – Cape Cod at Woburn

Recreation 10 – Barnstable at Andover

Very first Round – TBA

Game 17 – Video game one winner vs. Video game two winner

Video game 18 – Activity three winner vs. Sport four winner

Activity 19 – Game five winner vs. Activity 6 winner

Sport 20 – Activity seven winner vs. Recreation eight winner

Game 21 – Video game 9 winner vs. Recreation 10 winner

Activity 22 – Match 11 winner vs. Activity 12 winner

Match 23 – Recreation 13 winner vs. Activity 14 winner



Sport 24 – Video game 15 winner vs. Video game 16 winner

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Game 25 – Video game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

Match 26 – Game 19 winner vs. Match 20 winner

Activity 27 – Match 21 winner vs. Sport 22 winner

Recreation 28 – Match 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Match 29 – Sport 25 winner vs. Video game 26 winner

Activity 30 – Video game 27 winner vs. Video game 28 winner

Closing – TBA

Activity 31 – Sport 29 winner vs. Video game 30 winner

DIVISION 2

SEEDS: one. Wellesley (19-one-) 2. Norwell (18-2-) three. Canton (16-one-4) 4. Dennis-Yarmouth (12-two-three) 5. Sandwich (17-5) 6. Ursuline (13-3-four) 7. Notre Dame Hingham (13-4-three) 8. Algonquin/Hudson (13-four-3) 9. Westwood (14-5-3) 10. Natick (14-six-) 11. Bishop Fenwick (12-5-three) 12. Falmouth (10-4-5) 13. Dedham (11-seven-two) 14. Norwood (11-seven-2) 15. Cohasset/Hanover (nine-six-three) 16. Medfield/Norton (10-7-3) 17. Bishop Stang (10-seven-3) 18. Burlington (10-8-2) 19. Wakefield (eight-8-4) 20. Pembroke (eight-10-2) 21. Wilmington (7-10-three) 22. Winchester (6-10-2) 23. Leominster (four-14-2)

PRELIMINARY Round – Monday

Sport 1 – Bishop Stang at Medfield/Norton, five (Boch)

Game 2 – Pembroke at Dedham, eight: 30 (Nobles)

PRELIMINARY Round – Tuesday

Activity four – Burlington at Cohasset/Hanover, five (Zapustas)

Recreation 5 – Leominster at Natick, seven: 40

Activity 6 – Wakefield at Norwood, 4 (Rodman)

Activity 7 – Winchester at Bishop Fenwick, 5: 15 (McVane)

PRELIMINARY Spherical – Wednesday

Game three – Wilmington at Falmouth, 6: 30

First Spherical – TBA

Match eight – Recreation 1 winner at Wellesley

Activity 9 – Westwood at Algonquin/Hudson

Game 10 – Game 2 winner at Dennis-Yarmouth

Match 11 – Video game three winner at Sandwich

Sport 12 – Match four winner at Norwell

Recreation 13 – Video game five winner at Notre Dame (Hingham)

Recreation 14 – Game six winner at Canton

Video game 15 – Sport 7 winner at Ursuline

QUARTERFINALS – TBA

Activity 16 – Video game eight winner vs. Video game 9 winner

Activity 17 – Game 10 winner vs. Activity 11 winner

Sport 18 – Match 12 winner vs. Activity 13 winner

Activity 19 – Video game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner

SEMIFINALS – TBA

Game 20 – Video game 16 winner vs. Sport 17 winner

Match 21 – Game 18 winner vs. Match 19 winner

Closing – TBA

Recreation 22 – Match 20 winner vs. Recreation 21 winner