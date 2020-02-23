Close

Today is Sunday, Feb. 23. On this date:

1822

Boston was granted a constitution to include as a city.

1836

The siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.

1848

The sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, died in Washington D.C., at age 80.

1861

President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to get business office, subsequent phrase of a feasible assassination plot in Baltimore.

1870

Mississippi was readmitted to the Union.

1903

President Theodore Roosevelt signed an arrangement with Cuba to lease the area about Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

1942

The to start with shelling of the U.S. mainland during Globe War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, leading to little injury.

1945

Through Planet War II, U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima captured Mount Suribachi, where by they elevated two American flags (the next flag-increasing was captured in the iconic Involved Push photograph.)

1954

The to start with mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio applying the Salk vaccine started in Pittsburgh as some five,000 students were being vaccinated.

1965

Film comedian Stan Laurel, 74, died in Santa Monica, California.

1995

The Dow Jones industrial average shut higher than the 4,000 mark for the first time, ending the day at four,003.33.

1998

42 individuals have been killed, some 2,600 households and companies broken or ruined, by tornadoes in central Florida.

2005

A jury was picked in Santa Maria, California, to come to a decision Michael Jackson’s fate on costs that he’d molested a teenage boy at his Neverland Ranch. (Jackson was later acquitted.)

2010

The Residence Power and Commerce Committee, looking into circumstances of unexpected, unintended acceleration of Toyota automobiles, read tearful testimony from Rhonda Smith of Sevierville, Tennessee, who claimed her Lexus experienced raced out of command to speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Present-day Birthdays

Professional and College Soccer Corridor of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 77.

Writer John Sandford is 76.

Country-rock musician Rusty Young is 74.

Actress Patricia Richardson is 69.

Previous NFL player Ed “Also Tall” Jones is 69.

Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 68.

Singer Howard Jones is 65.

Region singer Dusty Drake is 56.

Actress Kristin Davis is 55.

Tennis participant Helena Sukova is 55.

Actor Marc Price tag is 52.

Television set temperament/businessman Daymond John (Tv: “Shark Tank”) is 51.

Actress Niecy Nash is 50.

Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 49.

Country singer Steve Holy is 48.

Movie and theater composer Robert Lopez is 45.

Actress Kelly Macdonald is 44.

Actor Josh Gad is 39.

Actress Emily Blunt is 37.

Actor Aziz Ansari is 37.

Actress Dakota Fanning is 26.

