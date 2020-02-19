Shut

Now is Wednesday, Feb. 19. On this date:

1803

Congress voted to take Ohio’s borders and constitution.

1807

Previous Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at demo.)

1846

The Texas point out federal government was formally mounted in Austin, with J. Pinckney Henderson using the oath of place of work as governor.

1878

Thomas Edison acquired a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or talking equipment.”

1942

Throughout Environment War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Govt Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of individuals of Japanese ancestry, together with U.S.-born citizens.

1945

Procedure Detachment commenced in the course of Globe War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines commenced landing on Iwo Jima, wherever they commenced a successful month-very long struggle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.

1968

The children’s software “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” made by and starring Fred Rogers, designed its community debut on National Academic Television, a forerunner of PBS, starting a 31-time run.

2003

An Iranian army airplane carrying 275 members of the elite Groundbreaking Guards crashed in southeastern Iran, killing all on board.

2008

An ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency immediately after nearly a 50 %-century in energy his brother Raul was later on named to do well him.

2010

In a televised 13-moment assertion, golfer Tiger Woods admitted infidelity and acknowledged acquiring treatment.

2019

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would yet again seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to acquire ideas for a new Place Drive in the Air Drive, accepting considerably less than the complete-fledged office he experienced preferred.

Designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose creations at Chanel and Fendi had an unparalleled impact on the complete fashion field, died in Paris.

Today’s Birthdays

Singer Smokey Robinson is 80.

Author Amy Tan is 68.

Actor Jeff Daniels is 65.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 61.

Britain’s Prince Andrew is 60.

Singer Seal is 57.

Region musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 56.

Actress Justine Bateman is 54.

Actor Benicio Del Toro is 53.

Actress Bellamy Youthful is 50.

Pop singer-actress Haylie Duff is 35.

Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 32.

Actor Luke Pasqualino is 30.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 16.

