Currently, it will take centuries for female genital mutilation to be eradicated, U.N.

LONDON – According to United Nations data released Thursday, it will take centuries for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to be eradicated.

FGM is still as widespread today as it was 30 years ago in Somalia, Mali, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Chad and Senegal, the United States children’s agency UNICEF said, while the countries that are making progress have to change at least ten times faster, to achieve the 2030 goal.

“Some countries don’t move at all, and those who move don’t move fast enough,” UNICEF analyst Claudia Cappa told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“It will take centuries if they keep going at the same pace.”

FGM is estimated to affect at least 200 million girls and women worldwide. A 12-year-old girl recently died in Egypt after undergoing FGM.

FGM typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia. Sometimes the vaginal opening is sutured.

The practice is most closely associated with 30 predominantly African countries, but according to UNICEF it can be practiced in around 50 countries, including Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

Although no country with high prevalence is on the right track to achieve the 2030 goal, attitudes have changed in many places, according to Cappa.

In countries affected by FGM, 7 in 10 women believe that the practice should be stopped and half of the women who have injured themselves would like to see them stop, the am International Zero Tolerance Day report published for FGM.

The most dramatic decline in recent decades has been in the Maldives, a chain of islands in the Indian Ocean where almost 40 percent of girls and women were previously affected by FGM, but have now been virtually eradicated.

UNICEF also expressed concern about the increasing “medicalization” of FGM that is hampering global efforts to end the process.

About a quarter of the girls and women who have undergone FGM have been cut by a doctor, midwife, or other health care professional as opposed to a traditional circumciser, according to UNICEF.

“Doctors mutilation is still mutilation. Trained health professionals performing FGM violate fundamental rights, physical integrity and the health of girls, ”said Managing Director Henrietta Fore.

“The medicalization of practice does not make it safe, moral or justifiable.”