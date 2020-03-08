Curry Fighters Rally to Defeat 76ers, 118-114 – San Francisco News – News News

% MINIFYHTML0e923a1dfa389f69699a18c5b751138811%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds left, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 Saturday night to break a 10-game losing streak at home. .

Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors lost most of the game and had a loss of eight entering the final quarter.

Curry, who returned from missing 58 games to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held back. The Warriors called it seasonal flu and said Curry has begun treatment. The team also said Curry does not have a specific risk of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“I know his little boy was sick for two days, so his son probably got him,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Our doctors checked it and it’s the underlying flu.”

Philadelphia lacked stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Golden State also lacked Draymond Green.

Damion Lee’s three-point play put Golden State ahead 113-111. Tobias Harris responded with a 3-point lead but was called for a three-second touchdown on Philadelphia’s other possession after Lee missed the 3-point shot.

After Paschall made his two free throws, the Sixers missed three consecutive shots, including a 32-foot Shake Milton bridge. Mychal Mulder then made two free throws and Philadelphia regained the ball, but Furkan Korkmaz reluctantly left the field.

Lee finished with 24 points and six rebounds to help the Warriors avoid the Sixers’ involvement in the season series. Mark Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Golden State won at Chase Center for the first time since January 18th.

Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The Sixers dropped a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth in the East.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid has lost five games in a row and will be re-evaluated early next week. Josh Richardson (concussion) didn’t play.

Warriors: Golden State avoided the first race of 11 consecutive home defeats from 1997-98. … Kevon Looney (hip pain) also appeared. Looney has not played since February 29 and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

UNTIL TIME IS TWO

76ers: Play the Pistons on Wednesday to begin a four-game home stay.

Warriors: Introduces the Clippers on Tuesday night. Golden State has lost both games against Los Angeles this season.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.