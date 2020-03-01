SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at house versus the Washington Wizards just after getting out of perform for 4 months, but will not return from a damaged left hand so soon.

Golden Condition explained Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during follow and “continues to make fantastic progress in his recovery.”

He is scheduled to apply with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to engage in in March, the Warriors explained.

Mentor Steve Kerr had said just before Tuesday’s match from Sacramento that, hopefully, Curry would return versus Washington. But two times MVP required to be reevaluated on Saturday to greater figure out its standing.

Curry has played only four video games this period, slipping into his hand on Oct 30 from the Suns. The Warriors had been playing in Phoenix on Saturday night, plunged into a dropping streak of 8 video games.

