curry-property-cafe-chain-abruptly-closes-all-spots-without-rationalization

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Curry Home chain of dining places has reportedly closed all of its areas, with no warning to prospects or personnel.

No rationale has been publicly presented for the closures.

The chain, which opened its initial place in 1983 in Little Tokyo, was bought last 12 months to an investment decision organization, Food Management Associates, in accordance to the Los Angeles Periods.

It had spots about Southern California, which include Torrance, Gardena, Little Tokyo and other towns.

Consumers and fans are mourning the closure, expressing if they realized it was shutting down, they would have experienced a possibility to get one particular last food.

“All people was so passionate about the meals and we all worked alongside one another as a spouse and children. It can be been a extremely rough working day for all of us, but we all are nonetheless hanging in there,” a single previous personnel tweeted.

Admirers at a single locale even went so considerably as to depart bouquets and candles as a makeshift memorial, with social media showing indicators examining “RIP Curry House” and “The day the Curry died.”