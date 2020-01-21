Curt Schilling fails in Hall of Fame, but is moving in the right direction

Blowhard Curt Schilling will receive a plaque in Cooperstown, probably soon. He already has a bloody sock there and many believe it is his bloody mouth that keeps him out. That may be true, but it is not as if other pitchers with references in his neighborhood did not have to wait impatiently for induction.

Schilling received 70% of the votes, and thus lagged behind the required 75%. He made a large enough upward movement to project that he will come in next year. Last year he received 60.9% of the votes. He has two more years to make it through the voice of the writers with 10 consecutive years of membership in the Baseball Writers Association of America. If he fails, the Modern Baseball Era commission, the one who granted access to Harold Baines, will consider his case.

It is not intended that it is easy to earn the eternity of baseball with a plaque, and it is not insult when a player without a slam-dunk case has to wait a while. Larry Walker, who received only 15.5% of the votes in 2016, made the cut Monday and appeared on 76.6% of the votes and joined Derek Jeter as the only players to come in this year. Walker has never nagged not to come in. If that didn’t help his chances, well, human nature is what it is, it certainly didn’t hurt.

Walker has always ranked as my most difficult decision and he was not one of the six players I voted for this year. Great player, great guy, happy for him. I kept his injuries against him, as well as his road numbers, when considering his case.

I checked the box next to Schilling’s name on my 25th Hall of Fame vote, but that doesn’t mean that some voters didn’t have a vendetta against him.

Schilling is by no means automatic. In fact, if he wasn’t for his extraordinary postseason work (11-2, 2.23 ERA, co-MVP of the 2001 World Series), it would be hard to argue for him. A six-fold All-Star, Schilling finished in the top four in Cy Young voting four times, made six All-Star Games and had the best strikeout-walk ratio of any modern pitcher.

Schilling won 216 matches. Tommy John won 288, Jim Kaat 283 and Luis Tiant 229 and they are not in the hall.

A nine-fold All-Star who threw a perfect game and won another no-hitter and 224 games, Jim Bunning, threw his last game in 1971 and only came in 1996 when what was then known as the Veterans Committee allowed him admission.

Ferguson Jenkins, a seven-fold 20-game winner who won 284 games, had to wait three years to get induction to become the first Canadian with a plate. (Walker was the second Canadian to earn the honor.)

Bert Blyleven, a 287-game winner who last pitched in 1992, only achieved induction until 2011, his last year in which he was eligible for the writer’s vote before his candidacy would be kicked to the Modern Baseball Era Committee.

Again, it is not meant to be easy.

For me, the only easy phone calls this year were Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Derek Jeter. The harder one calls, in order of most deserving: Schilling, Omar Vizquel and Manny Ramirez. Even after I drained Manny’s figures based on how much I thought steroids blew them up, and even after I had punished him for his suspensions, which hurt his team because his bat was replaced by an inferior one, I could still do it don’t let the vote go. Too big hitter.

It will be a surprise if Schilling does not come in next year or the year after, and if he does, I hope he uses his speech to mark all those who have helped him become a great pitcher and not the victim becomes route because he had to wait his turn.