Curtain Contact — ‘Pillowman,’ ‘Middletown’ and extra previews, openings Feb. 27-March four

On the lookout to just take in some dwell theater in Chicago in the 7 days forward?

We have obtained some suggestions to look at:

“The Pillowman”: Irish playwright Martin McDonagh’s darkish drama is an grownup ghost story set in an interrogation area in an unnamed totalitarian dictatorship where by a writer of weird children’s tales is remaining questioned by two detectives investigating a collection of murders. Director Laura Alcala Baker states she is interested in “unraveling the threads of survival and what survival appears to be like in the facial area of dire conditions. Just about every character in this piece is out to conserve some thing, but what they want to help you save and the lengths to which they will go are unthinkable. The brain will go to extremes to make equilibrium in the facial area of traumatic gatherings and that is our exploration in this creation.” The solid capabilities Cyd Blakewell, Gregory Fenner, Martel Manning and Jay Worthington. Previews start off Feb. 27, opens March two to March 29. The Gift Theatre, 4802 N. Milwaukee, $40-$50 thegifttheatre.org

More previews, openings:

“The Art of Sisters”: Adapted and directed by Miriam Canfield, this perform centers about the life and works of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë and highlights the faith and fortitude they shown throughout their limited, but, major lives. March four-seven. Eyesight Productions at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st, Oak Brook, $28 visionproductions.org

Grace Smith (from remaining) Miriam Canfield, and Stephanie Neurerburg star in “The Art of Sisters” by Visions Productions. Emily Hayes

“Day of Absence”: Douglas Turner Ward’s 1965 satirical fantasy about what takes place when a southern town is confronted with the sudden and inexplicable disappearance of all its black citizens directed by Anthony Irons. Previews start Feb. 27, opens March two to March 22. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $35 congosquaretheatre.org

Preventing Phrases Pageant: Readings of scripts in improvement —Sander Gusinow’s “Nina the Hellhound,” Cat McKay’s “Plaid as Hell” and Mia Vera’s “SCUM.” Feb. 29-March one. Babes with Blades at Phase 773, 1225 W. Belmont, Free babeswithblades.org

“Here Lies Henry”: Daniel MacIvor’s drama about a man who grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make feeling of his life prior to it’s also late directed by Elana Elyce. Previews start Feb. 28, opens March one to March 28. Interrobang Theatre Task at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $32 interrobangtheatreproject.org

Scott Sawa stars in “Here Lies Henry” introduced by Interrobang Theatre Project. Salar Ardebili

“Incomplete Conversations”: The web page-particular, immersive engage in explores the emotional shockwaves of an unanticipated demise in just a family and a church neighborhood directed by Nell Voss. Preview March four, opens March 5 to April four. Silent Theatre Corporation at Tapestry Fellowship Church, 3824 W. Irving Park, $30 silenttheatre.com

“Middletown”: Dan Clancy’s new participate in follows the story of two couples that endure the roller coaster of lifetime jointly. Sandy Duncan, Donny Most (“Happy Days”), Adrian Zmed (“T.J. Hooker”) and multi-Jeff Award winner Kate Buddeke star. Previews get started Feb. 27, opens March 4 to March 22. Apollo Theatre, 2540 N. Lincoln, $65 apollochicago.com

“Mrs. Warren’s Profession”: A new acquire on George Bernard Shaw’s drama about a girl who must protect her previous to her daughter adapted by Melanie Spewock and directed by Michael D. Graham. Previews begin Feb. 28, opens March 2 to March 29. Promethean Theatre at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark, $30 prometheantheatre.org

“Nordic Spirit Festival”: Staged readings of Paula Salminen’s “Thirteen Sunken Decades,” Tyrfingur Tyfingsson’s “Helgi Comes Apart,” Jonas Khemiri’s “Apathy for Novices,” Julei Maj Jacobsen’s “Sky With out Birds,” M H Hallum’s “The Tenant.” Feb. 27-March 1. Akvavit Theatre at Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark, Free chicagonordic.org

Chicago Children’s Theatre is presenting “Red Kite, Brown Box” by means of March 21. Liam Fitzgerald

“Red Kite, Brown Box”: A theater encounter that potential customers little ones on the autism spectrum on an imaginative journey wherever very simple cardboard bins rework into a magical planet conceived and directed by Jacqueline Russell. Preview Feb.28, opens Feb. 29, to March 21. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $10 chicagochildrenstheatre.org

Trinity Irish Dance Corporation performs at the Auditorium Theatre on Feb. 29. Lois Greenfield

Trinity Irish Dance Company: The Chicago-centered business provides 3 planet premieres: Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan’s “American Traffic,” Mark Howard and Chelsea Hoy’s “Home” and Colin Dunne’s “Listen” furthermore will work from the company’s repertoire. Feb. 29. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $35-$78 auditoriumtheatre.org

“What the Structure Indicates to Me”: Heidi Schreck’s play breathes new lifestyle into the U.S. Structure and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American females directed by Oliver Butler. Previews start out March 4, opens March six to April 12. Broadway Playhouse at Drinking water Tower Location, 175 E. Chestnut, $30-$85 broadwayinchicago.com

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Among the the performs done are Jamar Roberts’ “Ode,” Aszure Barton’s “Busk,” Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Ounce of Faith,” Donald Byrd’s “Greenwood, Ronald K. Brown’s “The Call” as well as other is effective from the company’s repertoire such as “Revelations.” March 4-8. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., $35-$120 auditoriumtheatre.org

