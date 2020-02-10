Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson talks about the creation of ABC’s legal drama’ For Life ‘

NEW YORK – Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has spoken of being the executive producer of ABC’s new legal drama “For Life”.

It is based on the true story of Isaac Wright Jr., although certain creative freedoms have been taken.

“A friend of mine wanted me to attend his combat club in the Bronx, but his combat club was like, illegal, I would not go until they legalize the actual combat club, and they had to find a lawyer to do it and the lawyer they found was Isaac, “said Jackson.

True to history, and important to Wright, captured the feeling of being incarcerated and the experience of prison.

“He was sentenced to 70 years and over for life, and was the first person found guilty under the” kingpin “status in the state of New Jersey and spent more than seven years in prison and studying law and to work on other cases of internal detainees in the prison system, wrote briefs for other lawyers to represent some of them outside and he ended up creating case law through some of these documents he’s been working on and calling himself into question and getting out, “said Jackson.

Aaron Wallace is the character based on Wright and is played by Nicholas Pinnock.

“When they sent the project to him and he saw the material, he said it was exciting because of what it represented,” said Jackson.

Not only is he an executive producer, but Jackson says he will be part of episode 5 as a recurring guest.

“I play Cassius Dawkins, he’s a recurring character, he’s actually been arrested since he was 16, so he spent more time in prison than in the free world,” said Jackson.

Because Wright finally freed himself with his legal expertise, the main character will do the same, but it will take time.

Do not miss the premiere of “For Life” on Tuesday February 11 at 10 / 9c on ABC.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.