Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson Unveils Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – For Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson fans, the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is the ultimate celebration.

Jackson won support during the ceremony of his good friends Dr. Dre and Eminem.

“He’s an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer. He can juggle,” said Eminem. “He’s great at Scrabble.”

“I just want to say thank you, man. Thanks for supporting me,” said Jackson.

This support also came from dozens of fans. A guy came from Australia for that.

“I saw him on his Instagram that he was getting a Hollywood star so I thought,” I have to be there. “I have followed him from day one and his music has helped me throughout my life,” said Gideon Mzembe.

“He was the first artist I listened to, the first rapper I listened to,” said Patrick Wilson. “And it’s crazy to see her career path. It’s motivating and inspiring for me.”

Jackson’s music has earned him 14 Grammy nominations and one victory.

“It meant a lot to him, my brother. When he said he had lost many awards in his career that he thought he should have gotten, this is it,” said Big Boy, DJ from Real. 92.3.

“I see this as an award for all of their achievement,” said Jackson. “It’s cool. They’ll give me more. I know they’ll give me a prize for their lifetime achievements because I haven’t finished, you know what I’m saying? Then I’ll come back, like, they have to save space for me on the street. “

Then for this tycoon, another position of “power” – being the executive producer of the new ABC series “For Life”. It debuts on February 11.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.