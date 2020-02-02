Custom football pads from a 3D printer were the ticket of the Duke trio to the Super Bowl – well, two of them

MIAMI-Imagine the protective pads designed after a quick scan, and then created within hours of a 3D printer.

Thinner, lighter and more precise contour to protect the center lock or injured thumb.

Well, a trio of former Duke footballers and engineers did, and it’s not just a theory. While still playing, they created a pillow that allowed General Daniel Jones, now with the New York Giants, to return after just three weeks with a broken ribbon in 2018. Jones closed with his No. 6 overall in April 9 .

“We saw Daniel’s success with this pillow and how well it worked, but we could take a second back and look at the bigger picture of sports protection and say, ‘This process worked very well for this application. Do we think we can apply it elsewhere? Said Duke co-founder and former Duke Tim Skapek.

Their company, Protect3d, impressed the judges enough to win the NFL’s first and future competition, where the league attracts ideas that will help players become safer and healthier. They won $ 50,000 (US), though Skapek, Kevin Gehsmann and Clark Bulleit had to figure out how to split a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Denver’s Ben and Steve Jenkins had already won $ 25,000 to be a finalist in the analysis competition. They also won a pair of Super Bowl tickets to see how synthetic turf in relation to natural grass affects lower extremity injuries.

This is the fifth time the NFL has called on people to help the league think of new ways to keep players healthy using technology and analytics. Previous winners have turned ideas into new equipment or new drills and also influenced rule changes after posting ideas in a panel of judges inspired by Tank-Tank.

Former Dukes players beat Plantiga, a Canadian company that won $ 25,000 and Super Bowl tickets for using artificial technology and soled sensors to analyze how people move when they are injured or recovering from an injury.

The other finalists came up with ideas to use sensors stitched on helmet pads or even clothing to better measure where one player gets the hardest hit with another using 30-second screenings to see where an athlete can be treated. part of the body due to pain.

Ben and Steve Jenkins recommended that the NFL look for grass instead of synthetic surfaces where possible and also review the properties of fake lawn. They also suggested upgrading the player padding and possibly reducing games where players come to a sudden stop or twist. Ben Jenkins said they found that players were injured more in the middle of the grass, while artificial grass injuries were more common.

The league has asked contestants to focus on lower extremity injuries this year, as 60% of the injured play.

“We believe we can take the model that has helped us dramatically reduce brain damage and apply it to lower extremity injuries and hope to have similar results,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gaining more ideas and information along with new ways of analyzing this data will help the NFL work to make the game safer, whether the result is further rule changes or equipment changes.

“I hope to reach conclusions … he’ll let us know so we can make better decisions,” Goodell said. “Is it the grass? Is it the climate? Is it the wedge? I think there are many of these things. The question is: How do we do that, I would say in our research thoroughly so we can make the right decisions.”