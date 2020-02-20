[custom-made-casket-built-for-minnesota-bus-driver-following-50+-several-years-of-do-the-job]

A extended-time university bus driver who worked in Minnesota for 55 years will be laid to rest in a casket that pays homage to his beloved task.

From 1949 to 2005, Glen Davis hardly ever got into an incident.

Faculty officers say Davis liked his occupation so substantially, he acquired to see his casket prior to he died and it introduced him to tears.

He even joked about it, expressing, “all it is missing is an crisis door.”

The college-bus yellow casket is stamped with the variety three, the range of the 1st bus he ever drove.

Davis will be laid to relaxation on Friday.