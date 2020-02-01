Customers claim that Sarasota remodeling company ran out of money, records show license loss

SARASOTA, Florida (WFLA) – A growing number of Jamestown Kitchens customers are turning to Better Call Behnken for help with law enforcement investigations.

Customers claim they paid tens of thousands of dollars and either got nothing or started work, and were left with a mess.

“I know I’ve been cheated,” said Janet Bercot, who hired the company to remodel her bathroom. “The guy kept signing new people, singing new people, signing new people and making deposits. And he knew that he would not finish any of the jobs. “

She joins a list of other unhappy customers who have caught the attention of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. A spokeswoman for the office said her investigators are asking the public for information about the business.

Bercott paid most of her contract with over $ 30,000. The only job, she said, was to gut the room. Workers never came back. In the end, she hired another company to finish the job and essentially paid the job twice.

Better Call Behnken has learned that Jamestown’s problems go deeper. The company was still unable to complete its work, even if owner James Gerard wanted it to. The company no longer has a building permit for work.

Other customers say they didn’t know James Gerard had never been a licensed contractor. He always had a general contractor as a “qualifier” – basically responsible for the construction work. He lost his last qualifier in November.

Janet Romig, the qualifier, told investigator Shannon Behnken that she had only worked for the company for a few months and had left due to numerous complaints from customers whose orders had not yet been completed.

