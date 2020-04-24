Customers report tips for getting the product you want during COVID-19

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:03 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 07:03 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As coronavirus disease progresses, market access becomes stronger.

Windows for delivery and pickup are hard to come by. It can also be difficult to find everything you need in stock.

Even in brick and mortar stores, customers face narrow boxes and empty shelves in some areas.

Managing editor Tobie Stanger says, “people seem to take everything they can. But some of their products may think they are important, so they are holding onto those things. We recommend that customer complaints, when you can get these items to take no more than two weeks, you should leave some for others. ”

It says if you haven’t seen it at a supermarket you love looking elsewhere.

He tells NewsChannel 9, using paper products that you can try one of the home decor products, those are important services, they have product quality, as well as their cleaning. the drugstore has spices and fridge and never forget your local farm shop.

Stanger said: “If you don’t like fresh food you want frozen vegetables to be delicious. If they are frozen in the woods, they can be very useful.”

He says instead of going to the store to store what he says come up with a plan to reduce your exposure by deciding on what is needed and what is required.

Stanger said, “It’s always good to budget, and it’s good to spend money. So you don’t just have to hold on to something unnecessary because many of us will face difficult economic situations. face, ”Stanger said.

Based on the findings of the Consumer Report research company, the best time to go to the grocery store is immediately after the announcement. Thursday at 10pm is considered the best time.

Stanger always remembers bringing handmade socks if you can, with gloves and a shout.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @ JeffNC9.