Customers say New York curly line has made their hair fall out

NEW YORK CITY – The manufacturer of a New York-created line of hair care products popular with people with curly hair is testing its own products again amid growing customer complaints.

Stylist and author Stephanie Mero, who calls herself the “thecurlninja” handle on social media, was a longtime supporter of DevaCurl products, using them to maximize the natural curls of her customers in her living room and encouraging her thousands of followers online to use them to help bring out their own curls.

But Mero says that she and her customers started suffering from severe hair damage last spring, right after replenishing their DevaCurl products.

“The hair is fried. I haven’t seen any damage like this in color, bleach, I haven’t seen any damage like this in heat. It’s different. The hair cuticle is like it exploded, “said Mero.

Mero has brought his complaints to social media.

She created a Facebook group where she found thousands of other men and women sharing similar stories of hair loss, scalp problems and hair damage which they also blamed on DevaCurl products. They have since made their complaints public.

The first DevaCurl product was developed in New York in 2002, but the brand was sold at the end of 2019 to Henkel Professional North America.

In response to the online reaction, the company issued a statement:

“Over two decades ago, DevaCurl was born out of conversations with our consumers and our salons and stylists about what they wanted and needed to kiss their curls. As a result, our community grew to include millions of Devas around the world who use our products every day. All of our formulas are subjected to rigorous and in-depth testing to ensure that our products meet strict internal quality assurance and regulatory requirements before arriving. We don’t speculate as to why some people attribute the challenges with their buckles to our products, but they only represent a fraction of one percent of the millions of people who regularly enjoy DevaCurl products. As part of our ongoing commitment to product safety and the satisfaction of our Deva community, we perform additional testing We are committed to providing our customers with all the information they need to continue using DevaCurl with confidence. updates on our website, and we encourage our consumers to share their experiences with us at customercare@devacurl.com. We will go above and beyond to help anyone on their loop journey. “

As the company completes its investigation, Mero says it will continue to publish articles on DevaCurl, no longer to promote it, but out of moral obligation.

“As a stylist and as a human being, I feel extremely responsible for taking care of the people who trust me,” said Mero.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.