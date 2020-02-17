[customs-seizes-rm65m-of-contraband-cigarettes-in-johor,-greatest-haul-of-2020]

Royal Malaysian Customs Division director-basic Datuk Paddy Abd Halim (third right) reported the seizures from both of those raids in Johor are a single of the most significant seizures for the section this year. — Photo by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 17 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Division foiled tries to smuggle in 76.four million sticks of contraband cigarettes well worth RM65.four million in two separate raids at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas right here lately.

Customs director-common Datuk Paddy Abd Halim mentioned the merged seizures were being the greatest by the office so significantly this year.

He explained the initial case involved a raid by the Gelang Patah Customs Enforcement branch at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas below on January 28.

“A container measuring 12.19 metres was inspected at 4pm right after it was marked as picket home furniture in the bill of lading and also the cargo manifest.

“The item’s place of origin was also marked as China.

“According to facts from the Southern Zone Customs Intelligence Department and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas Customs Section, the container was believed to have been in the port for about a month,” Paddy said throughout a push conference at the Gelang Patah Customs Enforcement department below nowadays.

He was accompanied by Johor Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani and the department’s other senior officers.

A invoice of lading refers to a in depth listing of a ship’s cargo in the variety of a receipt offered by the grasp of the ship to the particular person consigning the items.

A manifest is a customs document listing the cargo, travellers, and crew of a ship, aircraft, or motor vehicle, for the use of customs and other officers.

In the 1st scenario, Paddy said the container held furniture and bins that contains the contraband cigarettes with the M&R Tremendous Trim model.

“The total amount of cigarettes seized was 11,040 kg in 69,000 cartons or 13,800,000 sticks with an estimated total, like tax, at RM10,322,400,” he claimed.

In the next case, Paddy reported the Johor Customs Enforcement Department came across a smuggling endeavor and inspected six containers of the very same dimension at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas soon after turning into suspicious of the monthly bill of lading on February three.

Upon inspection, he stated the containers were being identified to comprise contraband cigarettes with makes this sort of as John Participant Specific and Richmond Real Blue.

“The volume of contraband cigarettes seized was 62,640,000 cigarettes with an estimated whole such as tax at RM55,123,200.

“We have not initiated any arrests nevertheless and the case is currently being investigated below Portion 52 of the Customs Act 1967, which delivers for fines of not additional than RM100,000 or imprisonment for a expression not exceeding five many years or both of those,” mentioned Paddy, including that the case is also being investigated below Regulation 18 of the Free Zone Polices 1991, which provides for fines not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a time period not exceeding 3 years or equally, if convicted.

Previous 12 months, the Customs Section seized a total of 466.16 million sticks of cigarettes with taxes worthy of RM344.95 million.

The figures confirmed a decrease as opposed to the year ahead of in 2017.