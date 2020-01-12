Cut the bill! Meghan Markle signs a voice-over deal with Disney! – Up News info

Loading...

Roommates, it seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have solved all this! In light of their decisions to give up their duties as royalty members, it seems that they made some arrangements before they made their announcement!

According to The Times, Meghan has entered into a voice-over agreement with Disney, which is reported to benefit a wildlife charity! Apparently Meghan will make a voice-over in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders and the timed organization to track elephants and protect them from being illegally hunted or imprisoned.

Although according to reports the agreement was signed before the two announced that they would leave their position as royalty, it seems that they are preparing for their choice to be financially independent of the kingdom.

The Times reports that this may be the reason why the tensions between the duke and the duchess and the royal family were so great. Apparently, the family may have already known that Meghan and Harry have signed agreements that have initiated allegations that the couple “makes the real brand cheaper and will commit to money.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to forge a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to take a step back as “older ones, quotes from the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen.” It is with your encouragement, especially in recent years, that we feel willing to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America, and continue to live up to our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorship. This geographical balance will allow us to educate our son with an appreciation for the true tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, while continuing to work with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. “- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

However, they are clear here and make movements for themselves! As we reported earlier, the couple also registered their “Sussex Royal, quot; brand, which is said to generate more than $ 500 million.

From now on, neither Meghan nor Harry have commented on the reactions of people in the UK, but we think it is safe to say that some people are crazy! Hopefully Meghan and Harry and their beautiful family are doing well.

What do you think, Roomies? How will Meghan and Harry be honest in North America? Let us know in the comments!

