cutelaba-vs-ankalaev-referee-kevin-macdonald-‘lucky-he-wasn’t-clocked’-immediately-after-‘horrible’-stoppage-suggests-legendary-mma-ref-john-mccarthy

Ion Cutelaba could have PUNCHED referee Kevin MacDonald soon after his bout vs Magomed Ankalaev was stopped in the very first spherical.

This is according to famous MMA ref John McCarthy, who branded the stoppage at UFC Combat Night time 169 a ‘horrible’ final decision.

Getty Visuals – Getty There was serious drama all through the Cutelaba vs Ankalaev fight

Admirers ended up up in arms when Ankalaev was named winner of the bout within just only 40 seconds as MacDonald stepped in to conclusion the combat.

Cutelaba was wobbling on his feet soon after having some head kicks, but numerous believe he was only feigning mainly because as quickly as the stoppage was referred to as he was in MacDonald’s facial area and looking totally compos mentis.

The UFC’s formal Twitter account even branded it a ‘controversial finish’, when enthusiasts and other MMA fighters criticised the ‘worst stoppage ever seen’ in the sport.

You can enjoy the extraordinary incident, below…

Cutelaba has explained he will contest the result with Virginia’s Boxing, Martial Arts, and Expert Wrestling Advisory Board as he strongly disagrees with MacDonald’s stoppage.

And he has a supporter in the legendary ‘Big’ John McCarthy – with the long-time MMA referee saying MacDonald was blessed he was not ‘clocked’ following generating his decision.

Talking on the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson, McCarthy explained: “I want to check with you a issue: you are a fighter, okay. You have been in there, and you have noticed fellas that are harm.

“And then you have witnessed men that are acting like they are hurt. What tells you the variation? What is it that tells you the big difference? C’mon, there are points.”

Thomson highlighted a fighter’s legs are important to telling if they are hurt or feigning.

“Absolutely! It is their foundation,” continued McCarthy. “So if you are the referee, you see this man starting to do this detail [jerk around], I really do not search at this [points to head], I appear to see how is his foundation?

“Because that is going to convey to me.

“I’m likely to glance and say, ‘that didn’t glance like it really should have harm you. It could’ve – I’m not stating it just cannot – but it didn’t seem like it should’.

“So in its place of executing this, exactly where I go to what we contact ‘the micro’ – I begin to seem at his deal with – I stage back and seem at ‘the macro’. I appear at the overall deal. And I appear at the foundation of the fighter.

“That tells me every little thing. It tells me: search at how sound his base is. He’s not harm. You do not have a sound foundation when you are damage.”

“You’ve acquired to permit this dude [Cutelaba] go, for the reason that he’s throwing again! He’s preventing! He under no circumstances strike the fing ground, he under no circumstances fell into the fing fence, he by no means did any stanky-leg detail.

Getty Photos – Getty Cutelaba was visibly furious as MacDonald termed the stoppage

“He fing wiggled his upper overall body!

“Guys wiggle their fing higher physique all the time. What are you looking at! And then you end the struggle?

“And as you explained, he’s fortunate he didn’t get clocked. Simply because you could see instantly Ion was great. He’s like, ‘what are you!?’

“He’s making an attempt to lull this man in, he’s having shots, I’m not expressing he’s not – the right hand that started off it, began the problem, touched him – but I didn’t consider it definitely damage him.

“He started to do his little issue [jerking around]. You could see that it froze him for a 2nd, just that fifty percent-a-2nd. So he felt it.

“But check out his base – it’s high-quality.”